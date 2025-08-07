Cairo, Egypt – The Technology Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center (TIEC), of the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA), has welcomed a new cohort of tech startups under the 47th round of its flagship incubation program, Start IT. The program is part of ITIDA’s broader mission to empower youth, promote innovation, and accelerate the growth of early-stage technology ventures across Egypt.

Start IT targets aspiring entrepreneurs with ICT-driven ideas, solutions, or prototypes and helps them build scalable, investment-ready startups. The latest cohort intake reflects ITIDA’s continued commitment to nurturing a vibrant and sustainable entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Alumni Networking and Community Building

The kickoff event featured a networking session bringing together the new cohort and alumni from previous Start IT rounds. The gathering aimed to foster peer learning, knowledge exchange, and cross-collaboration opportunities, reinforcing the program’s growing community of tech entrepreneurs under a unified platform.

Highlighted Startups: Solving Real-World Challenges

Eight newly incubated startups showcased their innovative solutions spanning healthcare, education, sports, logistics, and e-commerce:

Cluster is developing a health-tech platform that streamlines pharmaceutical supply chain operations.

is developing a health-tech platform that streamlines pharmaceutical supply chain operations. Mystery Bag offers a digital solution to reduce food waste and unsold inventory through smart redistribution.

offers a digital solution to reduce food waste and unsold inventory through smart redistribution. Converse2Note leverages AI to convert doctor-patient consultations into structured and coded medical reports.

leverages AI to convert doctor-patient consultations into structured and coded medical reports. Coccarohome connects women artisans directly with consumers, promoting authentic, handmade home décor.

connects women artisans directly with consumers, promoting authentic, handmade home décor. Sportyano is building a digital platform for sports talent discovery, academy management, and contract facilitation.

is building a digital platform for sports talent discovery, academy management, and contract facilitation. LRNOVA enables the creation of high-quality educational content using AI-powered tools.

enables the creation of high-quality educational content using AI-powered tools. TANKER provides a digital system to monitor and manage fuel consumption in logistics and transportation fleets.

provides a digital system to monitor and manage fuel consumption in logistics and transportation fleets. eDariba simplifies digital tax compliance for SMEs, freelancers, and accounting offices, aligning with Egypt’s digital transformation in tax services.

Launch of Start IT Perks Platform

In a key announcement during the event, ITIDA launched Start IT Perks, an exclusive benefits platform for incubated startups. The platform provides discounted access to premium digital tools and services through partnerships with leading local enablers including Talents Arena, Sprints, The WhiteGuard, Qayedeny, Camion, Techie Matter, DevisionX, and Zurqa. The goal is to enhance startup efficiency, reduce operational costs, and support accelerated scaling.

Expanded Support and Cloud Credit Boost

As part of the program’s continuous enhancement, ITIDA recently announced an expanded incubation package that increases total support per startup to EGP 480,000, up from EGP 180,000. The increase covers both financial grants and in-kind services to strengthen the startups' ability to progress through key development milestones.

In addition, support from Amazon Web Services (AWS) has been raised to $10,000 in cloud credits per startup, doubling the previous amount. This upgrade reflects TIEC’s strategic focus on equipping startups with cutting-edge cloud infrastructure and services.

Talent, AI, and Technical Enablement

To support human capital development within startups, the program also includes dedicated hiring support via partnerships with Talents Arena, Sprints, and Techie Matter, making it easier for founders to access top-tier tech talent and form capable teams.

Another new component is specialized AI enablement, which offers targeted training programs and expert-led advisory sessions to empower startups working on advanced digital and AI solutions.

About Start IT

Launched in 2013 by ITIDA through TIEC, Start IT is one of Egypt’s longest-standing and most comprehensive tech incubation programs. It targets early-stage entrepreneurs and startups with ICT-based ideas or prototypes and provides a one-year full incubation journey. The program includes financial and in-kind support& services, access to co-working spaces, technical and business mentorship, software and hardware tools, and go-to-market support.