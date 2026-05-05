Global and local experts convene in Egypt to examine how AI is reshaping quality engineering and transforming software development workflows

Cairo, Egypt: The Software Engineering Competence Center (SECC) of the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) organizes the 4th edition of the “Software Testing Day” event on May 11, 2026, at Digital Egypt Innovation Hub (Creativa) in Giza, as part of the global ISTQB Conference Network.

Held under the theme “Shaping the Future of Software Testing in the Age of Artificial Intelligence,” this year’s event will highlight the growing role of AI in transforming software testing processes, enhancing the quality of digital products, and accelerating development cycles—ultimately strengthening the global competitiveness of Egypt’s software industry.

The event aims to support the software development and testing community by advancing their capabilities in line with international standards. It will feature panel discussions and sessions featuring leading local and international experts, exploring the future of testing, automation, and intelligent analytics, while providing a platform for knowledge exchange and showcasing global best practices.

These efforts reflect ITIDA’s ongoing commitment to strengthening the competitiveness of Egypt’s IT and software industry, building a highly skilled software engineering talent pool, and advancing the creation of export-ready digital solutions capable of competing in regional and global markets. This aligns with Egypt’s national direction toward expanding digital exports and building a knowledge-based digital economy.

Established in 2001, SECC is a leading organization providing advanced technology services that enhance the technical competencies, capabilities, and competitiveness of ICT companies. The center serves as ITIDA’s technical and knowledge arm and operates as an internationally accredited center of excellence. It provides consultancy and certification services that support the improvement of development processes and enable the adoption of global software engineering standards.

Registration is available via:

https://macber.dev/software-testing-day/register.php

For more information:

www.testingday.net.eg