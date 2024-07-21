Cairo, Egypt: The Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with DXC Technology Egypt to foster collaboration in the software industry.

This partnership aims to unlock the full potential of ITIDA's Software Engineering Competence Center (SECC) by leveraging its high-quality training, consultancy services, assessment and appraisal services, as well as industry-leading certifications and international accreditation.

The MoU aligns with ITIDA's strategic vision to elevate Egypt's software industry to a globally competitive level. By equipping the workforce with advanced skills and internationally recognized certifications, the partnership aims to enhance the quality and efficiency of operations at global delivery centers of all sizes. Ultimately, this collaboration seeks to significantly boost Egypt's software exports.

ITIDA's CEO, Engineer Ahmed ElZaher, stated: “Our collaboration with DXC Technology aims to create a comprehensive support system for software companies, offering a full suite of services including training, accreditation, and consulting. We aim to support the growth of these companies, increase their competitiveness, and enhance their capabilities for international market penetration. Such practices elevate the quality of software development processes and strengthen Egypt’s position as a global delivery hub for IT services.”

Established in 2001, SECC is a leading organization in cutting-edge technology services and consultancy, reinforcing technical competence and improving the internal capacities of ICT companies. The center offers a wide range of services including consulting, assessment, and appraisal based on international standards and recognized models.

For her part, Engineer Neveen Galal, Managing Director of DXC Technology Egypt and Regional Delivery Leader at DXC Technology, said that DXC is working hard in cooperation with ITIDA to provide trained experienced talent to work on exporting Egyptian software projects globally.

“At DXC, we always strive to employ the best talent and leverage exceptional skills and expertise, particularly in software development and testing, to meet both local and global market demands. Neveen affirmed: “We believe in the capabilities and skills of software developers and that Egypt is capable of achieving excellence.”

In the last fiscal year, Egypt’s outsourcing services sector has experienced a significant boom, recording a 54.2% growth rate while digital exports increased 26% from USD 4.9 billion in 2022 to USD 6.2 billion in 2023.

Egypt’s young and skilled workforce is a cornerstone of its appeal. Over 300,000 ICT professionals, including 130,000 FTEs in the offshoring domain, are ready to support global business needs.

Egypt produces a significant number of annual graduates in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields, ensuring a continuous pipeline of talent. The country’s multilingual capabilities, with services offered in over 20 languages, further enhance its attractiveness as a premier IT/BPO delivery hub and investment-friendly destination.