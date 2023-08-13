Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: –: Ithmaar Development Company (IDC) announced the completion of Nadeen School in Dilmunia. At this occasion IDC, on behalf pf the developers, Mohamed Salahuddin Consulting Engineering Bureau (MSCEB) the project consultant and Al Ghanah Group, the project contractor made a final joint site visit to Nadeen School building at Dilmunia to witness the completion of the project. The meeting took place onsite on the handing over of the building by the contractor.

The award-winning new Nadeen School campus in Dilmunia is completed and is ready to open for the new academic session starting in September 2023. The project constructed on a “fast track” basis was handed over to Ithmaar Development Company, the Development Manager of the project on behalf of the JV that developed it. The development JV is owned equally by IDC and Naseej. Built on a land plot size of 17,462 square meters in the centre of Dilmunia, with a built-up area of approximately 22,500 square meters, the new school building is now ready to welcome its students for the new academic year 2023-24.

During the visit, IDC’s Chief Executive Officer and chairman of the school development company, Mr. Mohamed Khalil Alsayed, stated; “In partnership with our JV partners, we are proud to deliver on our vision to build a self-sustaining, balanced community in Dilmunia, with a school that caters to the needs of residents and citizens in and around Muharraq. The school in Dilmunia is one of IDC’s projects that was planned some years earlier, and we are very excited about delivering this project today.”

MSCEB’s Managing Director Thamer Salahuddin underlined that the school was designed with unique features in line with the overall architectural theme of Dilmunia. The school has multiple classrooms and additional indoor shared spaces to provide a high-quality and healthy learning environment for students and teachers. The new state-of-the-art educational facility has been designed and built as a U-shaped building with open spaces, wide corridors, and plenty of opportunities for natural sunlight to filter through for healthier and a more sustainable learning environment. We are immensely pleased to have been part of this project that serves the local community.”.

The campus has, among other facilities, a semi-Olympic Indoor swimming pool, science laboratories, an impressively large library, a health centre, art halls, spacious canteen, and an indoor physical education gymnasium. The school also features “outdoor classrooms” for the cooler months to cultivate and improve learning and teaching techniques in the effort to enhance student learning. The building shape allowed the development of unique external play areas and facilities for students to enjoy.

The project was honoured by being named the Best Public Service Development in Bahrain and awarded the 5-star award at the Arabian Property Awards for 2022-2023. Furthermore, it won accolades by winning the best Public Service Development Project award at a global level at the International Property Awards 2022-2023 in London in February 2023. These awards celebrate the highest levels of achievement by companies operating across all sectors of the property and real estate industry and are a world-renowned mark of excellence.

Mr Alsayed added: “As the master developer of Dilmunia island, we are delighted to announce that the Kingdom of Bahrain’s newest educational campus has achieved this milestone. The campus was developed in record time with the collaboration of all JV partners Naseej and Nadeen School, and its designer and main contractor. We are pleased that the Nadeen School will soon have a new campus in Dilmunia Island. The commencement of Nadeen School’s academic session in Dilmunia adds to the continuing growth momentum of Dilmunia Island, which has turned into an integrated community with modern services and facilities.”

Mr Alsayed concluded by stating, “We take this opportunity to thank our partners, Nadeen School, with whom we worked tirelessly to achieve their vision of the new school, along with Naseej for being a solid partner during the development progress. We also place on record our gratitude to MSCEB and Al Ghanah Group for their efforts to complete this project in record time. The New Nadeen School is a modern educational campus that will mark a difference in educational facilities in the Kingdom of Bharain. The soon to commence academic session in a state-of-the-art school campus in Dilmunia is a testament to the efforts of numerous stakeholders in making this vision a reality. As Dilmunia’s master developer, we are working on and look forward to other projects being unveiled in due course.”