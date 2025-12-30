Doha, Qatar: Qatar Insurance (QIC), the leading insurer in Qatar and the MENA region, has been named “Best General Insurance Company in Qatar” at the World Finance Awards 2025.

This prestigious recognition highlights QIC’s contributions to the development of the national insurance landscape by providing solutions that effectively respond to the evolving needs of individuals in Qatar, empowering everyone to live with peace of mind. Winning this accolade for the third consecutive year also reflects QIC’s ability to cement its leadership position, being a symbol of digital innovation, service excellence, and strong financial performance at both local and regional levels.

Commenting on this achievement, Mr. Salem Al Mannai, Group CEO of QIC, said: “We are proud to be recognized once again as Qatar’s Best General Insurance Company, which reaffirms the uniqueness of our vision and the success of our strategy. 2025 has been a year of innovation par excellence for us at QIC, during which we launched several market-first solutions, including Qatar’s first Personal Cyber Insurance and School Fees Insurance. These products were a unique addition to our personal lines portfolio and have allowed everyone in the country to benefit, for the first time, from solid financial protections that cover many aspects of their lives, from domestic living to education and online transactions.”

Al Mannai added: “This year, we achieved a major breakthrough in digital services, becoming the only insurer to offer customers seamless access to both insurance and non-insurance services through a single platform, the QIC App. Thanks to our ongoing investments in enhancing and expanding the app, our customers can now effortlessly address a wide range of daily needs, from all types of insurance to vehicle care, car buying and selling, events, and loyalty rewards, without any need to switch between multiple platforms."

The World Finance Awards are among the most prestigious programs in the global financial industry. Each year, the program honors institutions and leaders who are reshaping the financial landscape and driving innovation across sectors including banking, insurance, investment management, and wealth management.

For more information about QIC, visit qic.online