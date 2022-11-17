Abu Dhabi: - The Integrated Transport Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi announced its support to the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that is taking place at Yas Marina Circuit from November 17, 2022 to November 20, 2022. The transport services offered by ITC aim to offer the public with safe, secured and integrated transport to facilitate their mobility to and from the event’s venues according to the highest international standards, in a manner that is aligned with the importance of Formula 1 on the local and global scale.

Ever since the launch of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the ITC, being a strategic partner, has worked with the organising committee to manage the traffic flow during the event in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Police. A comprehensive plan was prepared for the transport to cater to the needs of the Formula 1 visitors, to ensure their safety and security. The plan consists of managing the traffic flow on Yas Island and the roads leading to it, through supervising bus and vehicle routes, lay-bys, and traffic signals plan of operation during the event.

The ITC has also confirmed that it will be providing road service patrols that would be in charge of offering support and immediately responding to any incident that could impede the traffic flow during the event.

In addition, the ITC has allocated 75 buses to transport visitors and event organizers. The buses will operate in the Yas Circuit Circular to transport users from Yas Mall parking lots, with the assembly point being at Tryano gate and Warner Bros gate, and transporting the passengers to the race track gates, Yas Island hotels, and the entertainment zones. Additionally, 4 buses will be allocated to transport the event-organizing volunteers from their assembly point outside Yas Island to Yas Circuit before and after the end of their duty.

ITC also confirmed that an approximate of 1,300 taxis will be allocated to serve the event’s visitors, that will operate from 3:00 PM to 11:00 PM over the course of 4 days. Furthermore, a team will organize the movement of taxis before the start of the event until its wrap-up and during the accompanying entertainment events and parties.

ITC indicated that event management is an integral part of the public transport network. Therefore, it assigned a qualified Emirati team to oversee various major events hosted in Abu Dhabi, who are responsible for carrying out their tasks efficiently.

It is worth mentioning, that ITC strives to contribute to the organizing of main events held in Abu Dhabi, in addition to Formula 1 races. This comes as part of ITC’s keen efforts that aim at ensuring the success of these events and supporting the development and economic development witnessed in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi by offering safe, convenient, and integrated transport to its residents and visitors.

