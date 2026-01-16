RIYADH, Saudi Arabia & DUBAI, United Arab Emirates & BENGALURU, India: (BUSINESS WIRE) ITC Infotech, a leading global technology services provider, today announced the inauguration of its Digital & AI Engineering Hub in Riyadh, as the company completes 15 years of operations in the Middle East.

The new hub was inaugurated by Mr. Sanjiv Puri, Chairman & Managing Director, ITC Ltd and Chairman of ITC Infotech., underscoring ITC Infotech’s long-term commitment to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the broader Middle Eastern Region.

The Digital & AI Engineering Hub has been established to enable enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. The hub will focus on digital engineering, AI-led innovation, cloud, automation, and platform-based solutions, to improve agility, operational efficiency, and scalability for organisations while delivering measurable business outcomes.

Commenting on the launch, Vishal Kumar, President & Regional Head – MEA, India & APAC, ITC Infotech, said:

“Our expansion in Riyadh reflects ITC Infotech’s long-standing commitment to the Middle East and our confidence in the region’s digital growth trajectory. The new Digital & AI Engineering Hub will enable us to work more closely with our clients, deliver advanced technology solutions at scale, and support Saudi Arabia’s ambition of building a globally competitive, innovation-led economy.”

This strategic expansion aligns closely with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which emphasizes strengthening digital and AI capabilities, fostering innovation, and developing a knowledge-based economy.

The opening of the Digital & AI Engineering Hub in Riyadh underscores ITC Infotech’s commitment to Saudization and the development of talent within the Kingdom. The hub will cultivate a skilled local workforce, build digital capabilities, and deliver expertise-led solutions from Saudi Arabia. This investment strengthens a sustainable ecosystem that accelerates digital transformation, enhances delivery excellence, and enables faster collaboration for our customers across the region.

