Riyadh: The Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Reserve Development Authority has today launched its pavilion for the 21st edition of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition, held from August 31 to September 8, 2024. This participation aligns with the Authority’s efforts to boost eco-tourism and realize its vision of transforming the reserve into a global destination distinguished by its rich heritage and stunning natural beauty.

Over the nine-day exhibition, the Authority will present to visitors the success story of the reserve in restoring ecological balance and preserving natural biodiversity, including its flora and fauna, while safeguarding heritage and empowering the local community. This will be achieved through a unique interactive experience that delves into the cultural heritage of the Kingdom, showcasing the authenticity of the local community and its creative traditional arts and crafts.

The Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Reserve Development Authority's pavilion will feature its premier eco-tourism programs, such as the North Reserve, the first sustainable hunting reserve in Saudi Arabia, and the Hassaki Caravans, which offer a unique experience for individuals and families amidst the stunning natural landscapes. Additionally, the pavilion will highlight camping activities and extraordinary experiences, such as stargazing in the Dark Sky area.

Through its participation in the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition, the Authority aims to promote eco-tourism, preserve the environment, and engage the local community. The Authority seeks to showcase the reserve as a leading destination for eco-tourism and highlight its efforts in environmental protection and natural resource conservation. Furthermore, the Authority is focused on enhancing local community involvement in its environmental initiatives, contributing to increased awareness of biodiversity conservation and achieving sustainable development.

The Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Reserve is the second largest royal reserve, covering an area of 91,500 square kilometers. It hosts over 138 species of wildlife and more than 179 plant species. The reserve is renowned for its breathtaking natural beauty, unique environmental and biological diversity, and several heritage sites and historical landmarks.