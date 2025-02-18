Dubai, UAE – Italy’s yachting industry reveals stabilised growth, cementing its leadership in superyacht production and sustainability innovation. “Made in Italy” continues to thrive in the UAE, with over €133 million worth of nautical products exported to the region between January and October 2024. As a global leader in superyacht production and sustainability innovation, the Italian Marine Industry Association (Confindustria Nautica) is set to highlight its remarkable achievements and ongoing commitment to sustainability at the Dubai International Boat Show 2025, running from February 19 to 23 at Dubai Harbour.

At the heart of Italy’s participation is the Italian Pavilion, organised by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) in collaboration with the Italian Marine Industry Association and Italy’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Featuring 20 leading Italian manufacturers, the pavilion will showcase cutting-edge designs, state-of-the-art mechanics, and groundbreaking sustainability solutions, reinforcing Italy’s pivotal trade relationship with the UAE.

Positive Outlook for 2024 and Beyond

The Italian yachting industry reached an all-time high turnover of €8.33 billion in 2023, fueled by exports exceeding €4 billion and a global export rate of 90%. Italy continues to lead the world in the superyacht segment, accounting for over 50% of global orders, as well as excelling in components, equipment, and large inflatable units. This leadership extends to its strong trade relationship with the UAE, where Italy ranks as the 6th largest exporter of nautical boats and equipment, holding a 5.19% market share.

While 2024 saw a diversification of market dynamics between high-end yachts and smaller boats, growth in the superyacht segment remains a stabilizing force. According to industry forecasts, 75% of companies in this sector expect a positive close to the year, with 25% projecting stability. These developments highlight the growing Italy-UAE partnership, with the Dubai International Boat Show 2025 providing a key platform for Italian manufacturers to strengthen regional ties and showcase the enduring appeal of "Made in Italy" craftsmanship.

Sustainability at the Forefront

Italy’s yachting industry reaffirmed its commitment to sustainability in 2024, taking proactive steps to reduce its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Despite contributing less than 0.01% to global emissions, according to the International Maritime Organization (IMO), the industry invested in hybrid and electric propulsion technologies and explored renewable fuels as part of its green transition.

The Italian Marine Industry Association’s Sustainability Committee continued to advance ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) standards across the sector. This dedication earned the Genoa International Boat Show ISO 20121 certification for sustainable management practices, highlighting Italy’s leadership in eco-conscious innovation.



Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE, stated: “The Italian Pavilion at the Dubai International Boat Show exemplifies the strengthening partnership between Italy and the UAE in the maritime sector. Italy's leading manufacturers are at the forefront of designing ships that adhere to modern emissions standards, exemplifying a new wave of “Made in Italy” excellence. From innovation to sustainability, Italy continues to set global standards in excellence and design.”

Valerio Soldani, Italian Trade Commissioner to the UAE, said: “'Made in Italy' thrives in the UAE, with over €133 million in nautical exports from January to October 2024. As the 6th largest exporter to the UAE with a 5.19% market share, Italy’s leadership in the market is clear. At the Dubai International Boat Show 2025, 20 top Italian manufacturers will showcase cutting-edge designs and sustainable innovations, reinforcing our strong trade partnership with the region.”

Saverio Cecchi, President of Confindustria Nautica, commented: “For the past twenty years, the Italian Marine Industry Association has actively promoted the pinnacle of Italian yachting at the Dubai International Boat Show, organising a collective of companies in partnership with the Italian Trade Agency. The United Arab Emirates remains a key market when it comes to our exports, representing one of the 15 leading countries in the export of Italian yachting units, which in 2023 reached a rate of 90%.”

As the Italian yachting industry continues to set benchmarks for growth and sustainability, its presence at the Dubai International Boat Show 2025 promises to be a highlight, blending tradition, innovation, and eco-conscious practices.

