Dubai, UAE - Istituto Marangoni Dubai has been granted institutional licensure by the UAE’s Ministry of Education (MoE) through the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA), becoming the first accredited foreign University in the creative fields in the UAE. Moreover, Istituto Marangoni Bachelor of Arts programmes in Fashion Design, Interior Design, Visual Design and Product Design have completed the programme accreditation process and are now listed in the CAA National Register.



CAA has granted Istituto Marangoni a 5-year Accreditation for the Bachelor of Arts Degree programmes mentioned above and is now in the progress of launching new Bachelor Degree programmes in the fields of Fashion Styling and Fashion Business and Master Degree programmes in Fashion Luxury Brand Management and Interior Design.



Istituto Marangoni is a top-ranking Higher Education institution with a mission to support and enhance creative talent since 1935. The Dubai campus opened at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) in September 2022, expanding Istituto Marangoni’s Fashion, Art and Design school network in Milan, Paris, Florence, London, Paris, Mumbai, Miami, Shanghai and Shenzhen. Blending Italy’s highly reputed fashion heritage and craftsmanship with the latest digital technology, the school focuses on pursuing innovation and preparing industry-ready learners.



The constant effort in improving the level and range of the academic offer, has led Istituto Marangoni to be ranked among the 100 best universities in the world in its fields according to QS World University Ranking 2023.



Speaking the Dubai accreditation, Istituto Marangoni Managing Director Stefania Valenti said, “It is an honour for us to reach this great achievement, made possible by the positive collaboration between Istituto Marangoni and the UAE Ministry of Education. To be recognised as a University is also a further acknowledgement of our high standards and skilled teaching staff.”



“The Bachelor of Arts Degree programmes at Istituto Marangoni Dubai are designed to prepare students to take on the opportunities and challenges that will come with the growth and prosperity of the UAE economy. This license and the accreditation received by the CAA will facilitate Istituto Marangoni Dubai to welcome more students from the local and global community and, since the accreditation is recognised in the whole Middle East, become an attractive hub for future talented professionals in fashion and design. This is only the first step towards more opportunities and projects that Istituto Marangoni is planning in the area”, added Stefania Valenti.



"This is a significant milestone for our institution, with this recognition we can now continue our mission reaffirming our role as one of the leading educational institutions in the creative disciplines. As we move forward, we will continue to hold ourselves to the highest standard of excellence and provide our students with the skills they need to succeed in today's creative arena", added Roberto La iacona, Istituto Marangoni Dubai School Director



Aligned with the strategic objectives of UAE Vision 2030, Istituto Marangoni Dubai is adapting to the challenging education landscape in the UAE through innovative teaching practices and modern education models.



Istituto Marangoni Dubai is thankful to the Commission Evaluation Team and the external Commissioners for the positive response and feedback received. The school confirms its commitment to meeting the academic standards set by the CAA and providing students from UAE and abroad with the best learning opportunities.