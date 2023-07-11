Dubai, UAE - Istituto Marangoni Dubai has been granted institutional licensure by the UAE’s Ministry of Education (MoE) through the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA), becoming the first accredited foreign University in the creative fields in the UAE. Moreover, Istituto Marangoni Bachelor of Arts programmes in Fashion Design, Interior Design, Visual Design and Product Design have completed the programme accreditation process and are now listed in the CAA National Register.
CAA has granted Istituto Marangoni a 5-year Accreditation for the Bachelor of Arts Degree programmes mentioned above and is now in the progress of launching new Bachelor Degree programmes in the fields of Fashion Styling and Fashion Business and Master Degree programmes in Fashion Luxury Brand Management and Interior Design.
Istituto Marangoni is a top-ranking Higher Education institution with a mission to support and enhance creative talent since 1935. The Dubai campus opened at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) in September 2022, expanding Istituto Marangoni’s Fashion, Art and Design school network in Milan, Paris, Florence, London, Paris, Mumbai, Miami, Shanghai and Shenzhen. Blending Italy’s highly reputed fashion heritage and craftsmanship with the latest digital technology, the school focuses on pursuing innovation and preparing industry-ready learners.
The constant effort in improving the level and range of the academic offer, has led Istituto Marangoni to be ranked among the 100 best universities in the world in its fields according to QS World University Ranking 2023.
Speaking the Dubai accreditation, Istituto Marangoni Managing Director Stefania Valenti said, “It is an honour for us to reach this great achievement, made possible by the positive collaboration between Istituto Marangoni and the UAE Ministry of Education. To be recognised as a University is also a further acknowledgement of our high standards and skilled teaching staff.”
“The Bachelor of Arts Degree programmes at Istituto Marangoni Dubai are designed to prepare students to take on the opportunities and challenges that will come with the growth and prosperity of the UAE economy. This license and the accreditation received by the CAA will facilitate Istituto Marangoni Dubai to welcome more students from the local and global community and, since the accreditation is recognised in the whole Middle East, become an attractive hub for future talented professionals in fashion and design. This is only the first step towards more opportunities and projects that Istituto Marangoni is planning in the area”, added Stefania Valenti.
"This is a significant milestone for our institution, with this recognition we can now continue our mission reaffirming our role as one of the leading educational institutions in the creative disciplines. As we move forward, we will continue to hold ourselves to the highest standard of excellence and provide our students with the skills they need to succeed in today's creative arena", added Roberto La iacona, Istituto Marangoni Dubai School Director
Aligned with the strategic objectives of UAE Vision 2030, Istituto Marangoni Dubai is adapting to the challenging education landscape in the UAE through innovative teaching practices and modern education models.
Istituto Marangoni Dubai is thankful to the Commission Evaluation Team and the external Commissioners for the positive response and feedback received. The school confirms its commitment to meeting the academic standards set by the CAA and providing students from UAE and abroad with the best learning opportunities.
Istituto Marangoni Dubai becoming the first foreign university specialized in the fields of fashion and design
To gain the CAA accreditation in the UAE.
Dubai, UAE - Istituto Marangoni Dubai has been granted institutional licensure by the UAE’s Ministry of Education (MoE) through the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA), becoming the first accredited foreign University in the creative fields in the UAE. Moreover, Istituto Marangoni Bachelor of Arts programmes in Fashion Design, Interior Design, Visual Design and Product Design have completed the programme accreditation process and are now listed in the CAA National Register.
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.