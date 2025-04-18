Abu Dhabi, UAE: The ISPOR UAE Chapter, the local chapter of the leading international scientific and educational organization for health economics and outcomes research (HEOR), and AbbVie, a global biopharmaceutical company, today announced their intent to explore collaborative opportunities aimed at enhancing healthcare outcomes in the UAE. The Letter of Intent (LOI) was signed during the Abu Dhabi Global Health Week in the presence of senior board members from the ISPOR UAE Chapter and senior leadership from AbbVie Gulf.

The LOI signifies a mutual commitment to work together in key areas including Health Technology Assessment (HTA) and policy shaping, as well as research and evidence generation. This collaboration aims to leverage the ISPOR UAE Chapter’s extensive network and knowledge in HEOR and AbbVie’s scientific expertise to contribute to a more robust and evidence-based healthcare system in the UAE.

Prof. Nadia Al Mazrouei, ISPOR UAE Chapter President, emphasized that “The ISPOR UAE Chapter is dedicated to fostering excellence in health economics and outcomes research to inform healthcare decisions in the UAE. This Letter of Intent with AbbVie, formalized during the prestigious Abu Dhabi Global Health Week, marks an important step in bridging our network of researchers, policymakers, and healthcare professionals with industry expertise. We are enthusiastic about the potential of this collaboration to generate impactful research and contribute to the development of evidence-based policies that benefit patients across the UAE.”

Elhussein Abdellatif, General Manager Gulf Levant AbbVie, stated, “We are proud to reaffirm our commitment to elevating the standards of care and enhancing patients' lives. We understand the vital importance of Health Technology Assessment (HTA) and health policy in supporting access to essential therapies. Our collaboration with the ISPOR UAE Chapter provides us with an opportunity to share our expertise and collectively advance toward a more sustainable and patient-focused healthcare ecosystem in the UAE.”

About ISPOR UAE Chapter:

The ISPOR UAE Chapter is the local chapter of ISPOR – the International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research. It serves as a platform for researchers, policymakers, healthcare professionals, and industry stakeholders in the UAE to advance the science and application of HEOR to improve healthcare decisions.

About AbbVie:

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas including immunology, oncology, neuroscience and eye care – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio.