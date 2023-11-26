Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia:- The Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) successfully coordinated and delivered high-level knowledge-sharing sessions under the theme ‘Islamic finance and socioeconomic development’ on 14 November 2023. The sessions were part of the 6th edition of the Saudi-Spanish Center for Islamic Economics and Finance (SCIEF) Islamic Finance Executive Program.

IsDBI collaborated with King Abdulaziz University (KSA) and I.E. Business School (Spain) to organize and support the executive program, held from 13-16 November in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

During Day 2 of the program, the Institute hosted two technical sessions and one roundtable delivered by the senior leadership and professional staff of the IsDB Group, with 15 participants attending.

Mr. Amer Bukvic, Acting Director General for Global Practices and Partnerships, IsDB, delivered the first technical session in which he engaged with the participants on the topic of “Development and Humanitarian Efforts by the IsDB and other Multilateral Development Banks”. This was followed by another interactive session on the “IsDB Group and Its Smart Operational Paradigm”, delivered by Dr. Muhammad Jameel Yusha’u, Acting Director for the Communications and Outreach Department, IsDB.

The final spotlight of the event was a highly engaging roundtable session on the topic “Driving Innovative Development: Exploring cutting-edge Solutions by the Islamic Development Bank Institute”, moderated by Dr. Mohammed Alyami, Director of Development Effectiveness Office, ICD. He was supported by three panelists: Dr. Sami Al-Suwailem, Acting Director General, IsDBI, Dr. Hilal Houssain, Associate Manager, Knowledge Solutions, IsDBI, and Dr. Hylmun Izhar, Senior Economist, IsDBI.

Overall, the full day involved extensive discussions between the speakers and the panelists on the role of Islamic finance in addressing modern-day challenges and how the IsDB Group is playing its role in supporting the socioeconomic development of its member countries and Muslim communities in the non-member countries.

From the IsDB Institute, the program was technically coordinated by Mr. Syed Faiq Najeeb, Senior Islamic Finance Specialist, with the guidance of Mr. Yahya Rehman, Associate Manager, Knowledge Leaders, IsDBI.

About the Islamic Development Bank Institute

The Islamic Development Bank Institute is the knowledge beacon of the Islamic Development Bank Group. Guided by the principles of Islamic economics and finance, the IsDB Institute leads the development of innovative knowledge-based solutions to support the sustainable economic advancement of IsDB Member Countries and various Muslim communities worldwide. The IsDB Institute enables economic development through pioneering research and original economic analysis, human capital development, and knowledge creation, dissemination, and management. The Institute leads initiatives to enable Islamic finance ecosystems, ultimately helping Member Countries achieve their development objectives. More information about the IsDB Institute is available on https://isdbinstitute.org/

Social media handles:

Media contact:

