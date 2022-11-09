A delegation representing the Islamic Development Bank visited the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates "Madayn" to get familiarised with the expansion project of Al Rusayl Industrial City (Phase 2A). Madayn officials briefed the delegation on the progress of the project, which is located on an area of 2.4 million sqm at a mountainous area of varying heights.

The project incorporates development of internal roads in the industrial city, infrastructure facilities (electricity, water, telecom, and rainwater and sewage networks), in addition to other services that meet the needs of investment, industrial and logistical growth in Al Rusayl Industrial City. The officials informed that the project has touched 94.6% of its completion and shall provide 120 land plots, which will include 11 km of road network, 15 km of water network, 11 km of electricity network, 17 km of rainwater drainage network, 10 km of sewage network, in addition to sewage plant with a capacity of 4800 m3/day.

