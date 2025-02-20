DUBAI, UAE - International Real Estate Partners (IREP), a global leader in integrated facilities management, has acquired a substantial equity stake in iA SPERRY Networks, the exclusive master franchise holder of SPERRY Commercial Global Affiliates across 71 countries in Asia and the Middle East. This strategic move strengthens IREP’s position in the region’s commercial real estate sector, reinforcing its commitment to global expansion and industry leadership as a prominent International Property Consultant (IPC).

iA SPERRY Networks was established by India Accelerator (IA) a leading startup accelerator and VC fund that nurtures early-stage ventures with funding, mentorship, and a robust ecosystem. The entity secured the SPERRY master franchise rights to drive the brand’s expansion across key international markets. With IREP’s investment, iA SPERRY has created a powerful alliance to shape the future of commercial real estate in the region as a leading IPC.

As part of its strategic rollout, iA SPERRY Networks is set to launch the SPERRY brand this year across India and 4 other countries. This marks the first step in an ambitious expansion plan across multiple nations. This partnership will lead the brand’s development, leveraging their deep market expertise, extensive corporate relationships, and operational excellence to establish SPERRY as a dominant force in commercial real estate.



“This acquisition aligns perfectly with IREP’s vision of building a global force in commercial real estate,” said Kenny McCrae, Chairman & CEO, International Real Estate Partners. “By joining forces with iA SPERRY Networks, we are not only strengthening our footprint across Asia and the Middle East but also delivering unparalleled value to businesses seeking world-class real estate solutions.”



“At India Accelerator, our focus has always been on fostering high-impact collaborations that drive meaningful growth. This partnership with IREP strengthens our commitment to transforming the commercial real estate landscape across Asia and the Middle East, leveraging our combined expertise to build a dynamic and scalable ecosystem. Beyond real estate, this alliance also enables us to expand our core business of funding, mentoring, and co-working across the region while providing our investee companies and ecosystem partners with a pathway to global expansion.” said Ashish Bhatia, Founder & CEO of India Accelerator.



SPERRY Commercial Global Affiliates welcomed the expansion, emphasizing the brand’s commitment to global growth. Mark Hinkins, President of SPERRY Commercial Global Affiliates, stated, “This partnership marks a significant milestone in our mission to expand SPERRY's footprint worldwide. The combined expertise of iA SPERRY Networks and IREP will drive new opportunities and set a high standard for commercial real estate services in Asia and the Middle East.”



With this investment, IREP reinforces its commitment to innovation, strategic growth, and premium service delivery, ensuring that the SPERRY brand thrives in new markets while enhancing its own integrated real estate and facilities management capabilities. iA SPERRY Networks, backed by IA and IREP and led by Sam Chopra, a prominent global real estate leader, is set to drive SPERRY's expansion across Asia and the Middle East.

India Accelerator (IA) operates over 15 centers in 6 cities in India and UAE, has funded over 250 startups, and provides comprehensive support through acceleration programs, venture funding, corporate innovation partnerships, and a dynamic co-working ecosystem designed to nurture high-potential businesses. With a strong focus on fostering entrepreneurship, IA offers startups access to mentorship from industry leaders, structured growth frameworks, and strategic market connections. Additionally, its innovation-driven initiatives extend beyond tech startups to sectors like fintech, proptech, deeptech, and sustainability, ensuring a holistic approach to business growth and scalability.

International Real Estate Partners (IREP) is a multidisciplinary management services firm operating in more than 45 countries across the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. IREP delivers innovative and sustainable real estate and facilities management solutions to optimize clients’ property portfolios. Their comprehensive service offerings include facilities management, property services, energy and asset management, and sustainability services. IREP’s proprietary Facilities Management data platform, IREPort, provides clients with centralized data transparency and visibility, enhancing operational efficiency. The company’s sector expertise spans telecommunications, engineering, chemical, manufacturing, real estate, public sector, electronics, and finance, underscoring its versatility and commitment to delivering exceptional results across diverse industries.

SPERRY Commercial Global Affiliates (SPERRY ) is a leading international real estate brokerage network specializing in investment sales, leasing, and advisory services across commercial asset classes. With a strong foundation in collaboration, innovation, and client-centric solutions, SPERRY empowers its affiliates with cutting-edge technology, global connectivity, and a shared commitment to excellence. The brand’s expansion across Asia and the Middle East through iA SPERRY Networks marks a significant milestone in its mission to provide world-class commercial real estate services, fostering cross-border investment opportunities and unlocking new growth markets for investors and businesses alike.



Media Contact:

Sana Gul

marketing@irepartners.com

https://irepartners.com