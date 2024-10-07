Dubai, UAE: The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) is pleased to announce the launch of its latest white paper on green hydrogen, developed in collaboration with key industry stakeholders, including KROHNE. This pivotal document underscores the critical role of measurement and standards in the successful integration of green hydrogen as a sustainable fuel source.

Some of the key aspects covered in the report include:

Importance of Measurement and Standards

The white paper emphasizes that robust measurement and standardization are essential for ensuring the reliability and efficiency of green hydrogen production and utilization. Accurate metrics are crucial for tracking progress, optimizing processes, and fostering trust among stakeholders.

Collaboration Across Industries

Input from various member companies, including KROHNE, highlights the collaborative effort needed to establish a comprehensive framework for green hydrogen. This cooperation is vital to address the unique challenges faced by different sectors in adopting this innovative fuel source.

Decarbonisation Goals:

Green hydrogen has emerged as a key player in the global energy transition, with potential applications across hard-to-abate sectors, something tackled in more detail by the group during New York Climate Week in September 2024. The white paper outlines strategies for overcoming barriers to widespread adoption, including technological advancements and supportive policies.

Future Prospects:

IRENA's white paper serves as a roadmap for policymakers and industry leaders, detailing the necessary steps to scale up green hydrogen production and integrate it into existing energy systems. The document calls for immediate action to harness the full potential of this sustainable fuel.

KROHNE has been a member of the Alliance for Industry Decarbonisation since 2023, joining a coalition of leading companies including Tata Steel, Siemens Energy committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the industrial sector. This membership aligns with KROHNE's ongoing efforts to enhance sustainability and drive innovation in measurement technology, crucial for the effective implementation of green hydrogen solutions.

The Alliance, facilitated by IRENA, focuses on collaborative strategies to decarbonize industries, emphasizing the importance of measurement and standards in achieving these goals. KROHNE's expertise in providing accurate measurement technology solutions positions it as a vital contributor to the development of reliable metrics necessary for tracking progress and optimizing green hydrogen production and usage.

By collaborating with other industry leaders, KROHNE aims to leverage its research and development capabilities to advance sustainable practices and support the transition towards net-zero emissions. The company's involvement in this initiative underscores its commitment to fostering a cleaner energy future through innovative technologies and strategic partnerships.

IRENA urges governments, industry leaders, and stakeholders to prioritize the establishment of clear standards and measurement practices for green hydrogen. By doing so, we can accelerate its deployment and contribute significantly to global decarbonisation efforts.

ABOUT KROHNE Solutions Middle East and Africa

The KROHNE Group is a global manufacturer and provider of process instrumentation, measurement solutions and services in many industries. Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Duisburg, Germany, we offer local contacts for instrumentation projects of any size in over 100 countries. KROHNE stands for innovation and highest product quality as one of the market leaders in the process industry.

KROHNE, as a family-owned century-old entity, has a vested interest in empowering our customers in a just transition towards net zero and is proud to be AHK’s (German Emirati Joint Council for Industry and Commerce) Sustainability Series partner, a member of the United Nations Global Compact UAE chapter and a member of IRENA’s Alliance for Industry Decarbonisation. KROHNE is also ECOVADIS Silver Certified.

KROHNE is an independent family-owned business, fully owned by the Rademacher-Dubbick family. KROHNE ensures they put people and planet before profits through highly-engineered industrial measurement technology that make sustainable business decisions easier.

Visit https://ae.krohne.com for more information.

Visit https://www.allianceforindustrydecarbonization.org/ for further information on AFID.

Visit https://www.allianceforindustrydecarbonization.org/#Publications to access the white paper directly.