Dubai, UAE: Leading developer Chartered Land invites GCC investors to explore The Shelbourne Collection, the ultimate phase of Lansdowne Place. Situated in the prestigious neighborhood of Ballsbridge, Dublin 4, the last series of residences within The Harvey and The Hutchins buildings are now available for investment from both local and international buyers. This marks the final chance to become a part of Ireland's most exclusive private residential development.

Priced from US$854,000 and available through Savills International and Sherry Fitzgerald, the premier collection of apartments, penthouses and duplex townhouses directly overlook beautifully landscaped gardens, which were once the Trinity College Botanical Gardens. The landscaped courtyards in Lansdowne Place are heavily influenced by the botanic gardens that once occupied the site for over 150 years as part of Trinity College.

Gemma Harrington, Head of Sales & Marketing at Lansdowne Place commented: "The release of The Shelbourne Collection is monumental in history for Lansdowne Place and presents the final opportunity to live at this exceptional development for GCC investors. We have seen an incredible response to date, with multiple price records achieved, which is testament to the quality on offer. This final set of properties are some of our finest and offer the perfect blend of Irish quality and a 5-star international lifestyle.”

Ranging in size from 699 sq. ft. to 4,200 sq. ft. these exceptionally spacious homes feature extra high ceilings, large floor-to-ceiling windows and a terrace or sunroom. Upper-level apartments produce spectacular views across Dublin, whilst some look directly onto the impressive Aviva Stadium (formerly known as Lansdowne Road stadium and the oldest sporting ground in Europe opening in 1870 and still home to the Irish national Rugby team). Specific penthouses include 360° wraparound terraces or private roof terraces.

The interiors of each home reflect the finest design and craftmanship by some of Ireland’s finest artisans and interior specialists. Adding to the high-end hotel quality detailing and finish that is reflected across Lansdowne Place, each home is fitted with custom-designed handmade kitchens and wardrobes by world-class furniture makers and joiner O’Connors of Drumleck, Co. Louth.

Designed by global luxury interior specialists Goddard Littlefair and O’Mahony Pike Architects The Residents’ Club is a purpose-built leisure facility, spaced across two floors and managed by a round-the-clock concierge service. Meeting the demands of even the most demanding lifestyles, residents enjoy access to a classically designed lounge, library, meeting room, cinema room, private dining room with separate prep kitchen, as well as a full-length terrace. The lower ground floor comprises a Thermal Suite comprising of a sauna, steam room, featuring a fitness studio, individual treatment rooms and private terrace. Secure private parking is located in the basement and accessible from street level.

Located on the corner of Lansdowne Road and Shelbourne Road, the seven individual residences at Lansdowne Place, divided into four pavilion-style buildings, have been shaped to create a contemporary design. Respecting the character of the area and long history of the site, the use of traditional materials to shape each building’s façade mirrors the elegant Victorian houses that fill the peaceful tree-lined streets of Ballsbridge.

Prices at The Shelbourne Collection range from US$854,000 for a one-bedroom apartment up to US$2,190,000 for a two bed + study. The opulent penthouses are available from US$2,400,000 - 8,000,000, whist the duplex townhouses start at US$8,000,000.

-Ends-

For further information contact Savills International on Tel: +353 (0) 1 6181300 or Sherry Fitzgerald on Tel: +353 (0) 1 667 1888 or visit http://www.lansdowneplace.ie/

Chartered Land

Founded in 1999 and led by Chairman Joe O’Reilly, Chartered Land has established itself as one of the largest and most pioneering property development and investment companies in Ireland. Through joint ventures with long-term institutional capital partners, Chartered Land has forged a distinguished portfolio that includes Dundrum Town Centre; the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre and Grand Canal Square office scheme in Dublin’s Docklands; Swords Pavilions; and a mixed-use retail led development on South King Street, Dublin 2. Lansdowne Place is Chartered Land’s flagship residential development. The aim has been to create a truly original development that represents for residential what Dundrum Town Centre did for retail - transformational.