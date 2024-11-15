Bahrain – Airbus Foundation, together with its partner The Little Engineer and INJAZ Bahrain, conducted four workshops of the Airbus Foundation Little Engineer programme for students during the Bahrain Airshow. The goal of the initiative is to encourage students to understand and embrace technology and ignite a passion that could grow into an exciting career in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Aligned with Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030 to enhance economic growth, fostering a knowledge-based economy and investing in local talent, the workshops welcomed over 100 grade 10 and 11 students from schools across Bahrain for a hands-on learning experience.

During the robotics workshops, students were introduced to the process of assembling an A350 aircraft model and tasked to program it with their own algorithm so it is able to manoeuvre on the tarmac, ready for take-off.

Since its launch in 2012, the Airbus Foundation Little Engineer programme has successfully positioned itself as an effective vehicle for discovery-based learning, working to enlighten and empower youth in the areas of science and technology through robotics and aerospace. As of now, the programme has reached over 20,000 students worldwide.