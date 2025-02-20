37.8% increase in new Iraqi companies and 25.5% growth in new Turkish companies joining Dubai Chamber of Commerce.

2,588 new UK companies joined the chamber in 2024, reflecting a 14.2% increase compared to 2023.

Pakistan ranked second in new memberships, with 8,179 new companies joining.

Egypt secured third place on the list with 5,302 new companies, followed by Syria with 2,764 new companies.

1,474 new Jordanian companies and 1,473 new Chinese companies joined the chamber in 2024.

Dubai, UAE – A recent analysis by Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, has revealed that Iraq, Türkiye, and the United Kingdom recorded the highest growth rates among the top 10 nationalities of new foreign companies joining the chamber in 2024. This reflects Dubai’s increasing appeal as a global investment destination and the growing diversity of new investors in the emirate.

The number of new Iraqi companies joining Dubai Chamber of Commerce rose to 1,718 in 2024, marking a 37.8% increase compared to the 1,247 new members that joined in 2023. Meanwhile, the number of Turkish companies registering as members grew to 1,314 in 2024, up from 1,047 in 2023 and reflecting 25.5% growth. A total of 2,588 new companies from the United Kingdom joined in 2024, representing a 14.2% increase compared to the 2,267 that joined during 2023.

India ranked first in the number of new foreign companies joining the chamber in 2024, with 16,623 new members. Pakistan came second, with 8,179 new Pakistani companies registering as members. Egypt secured third place, with 5,302 new Egyptian companies joining the chamber’s membership.

Syria ranked fourth on the list, adding 2,764 new members in 2024. The United Kingdom ranked fifth, with 2,588 new companies, followed by Bangladesh in sixth place with 2,369 companies. Iraq ranked seventh, with 1,718 new companies joining in 2024.

Dubai Chamber of Commerce also welcomed 1,474 new Jordanian companies, placing Jordan in eighth position, while China ranked ninth, with 1,473 new businesses joining. Türkiye completed the top 10, with 1,314 new companies joining in 2024.

Sectors of New Member Companies

The trading and services sector accounted for 41.1% of all new companies that joined the chamber in 2024. The real estate, renting, and business services sector followed, accounting for 32.9% of new registrations. The construction sector ranked third, comprising 10.5% of new members, while transport, storage, and communication ranked fourth, with 8.4% of total new company registrations.

