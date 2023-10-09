IPG Health, the world’s leading global healthcare marketing communications network, is reinforcing its offering and presence in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region with the launch of McCann Health Cairo. The new full-service agency is a continuation of IPG Health’s commitment to delivering the best talent, capabilities, and expertise to provide the right, bespoke solutions for our clients in every global market.

McCann Health Cairo bolsters the network’s regional hub in Dubai, positioning IPG Health to provide specialized capabilities, including production and medical expertise to pharma and healthcare companies across the entire MENA region.

“The MENA region is a dynamic and rapidly growing market that is increasingly important for our global clients, and for our own business as well,” said Dana Maiman, CEO of IPG Health. “As with everything we do, expanding our offering into this region is part of our commitment to doing what’s right for our clients, their brands, and our people. That is how we accelerate value, impact, and growth.”

Offering a comprehensive suite of health marketing and communications capabilities, McCann Health Cairo is led by Karen Kamel as Regional Managing Director. The agency builds on the growth and momentum of the network’s McCann Health Dubai, which has enjoyed a string of creative and business successes in 2023 including – several “best places to work” recognitions, and its acclaimed “Wall Street Balls” campaign with FP7 McCann Dubai and the Testicular Cancer Society earning several awards in prestigious awards programs including the Cannes Lions Festival.

“The healthcare industry in MENA is evolving at an incredible pace as our clients face increasing pressure to become more nimble, resourceful and effective at a global AND local scale”, said Karen Kamel, Regional Managing Director of McCann Health Dubai and McCann Health Cairo. “The addition of McCann Health Cairo to our group enables us to bring the unparalleled creativity and global scale of IPG Health to our clients, which will undoubtedly take them, and us, to even greater heights.”

The launch was in collaboration with IPG’s FP7McCann Cairo, one of the most prominent creative agencies locally, under the leadership of Amr Kalaawy. As sister agencies within the IPG network in Egypt, FP7McCann and McCann Health Cairo will collaborate leveraging synergies, resources for the benefit of clients in the region.

Saturnino Izquierdo, IPG Health’s President of Global Client Solutions, International Markets said: “This move is testament to our unwavering commitment to our clients and their brands. The MENA region is undergoing an extraordinary transformation of healthcare systems that is bringing massive opportunity. With McCann Health Cairo, we are now even better positioned to help our clients drive their growth, creativity, and impact in the region to even greater heights.”

About McCann Health Cairo

Part of the global IPG Health network, McCann Health Cairo is a full-service healthcare communications agency. The agency delivers health and wellness communication for pharmaceutical and consumer brands, promotional communication and medical education targeting patients and healthcare professionals, as well as public health awareness campaigns.

About McCann Health Dubai

Part of the global IPG Health network, McCann Health Dubai is a full-service award-winning healthcare communications agency. The agency delivers health and wellness communication for pharmaceutical and consumer brands, promotional communication and medical education targeting patients and healthcare professionals, as well as public health awareness campaigns. McCann Health Dubai achieves the right balance of strategic, creative, medical and digital excellence to lift clients to greater heights. A great Place to Work-Certified™ company, in 2023 the agency was named Best Healthcare Communications Agency by MEA Market’s UAE Business Awards, and ranked third on the UAE’s Top 10 Best Workplaces for Parents™ by Great Place to Work® Middle East.

About IPG Health

IPG Health is a global collective of the world’s most celebrated and awarded healthcare marketing agencies. We are 6,500+ people across six continents driven by a healthy obsession with creating novel marketing solutions, and harnessing creativity, technology, science, and data to inspire behaviors that fuel better health. With 45+ agencies, including 18+ specialized units, our integrated approach to the full range of communications capabilities ensures we can help clients improve outcomes and quality of life for healthcare audiences around the world. Our clients include the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies as well as countless startups, biotech companies, biopharma companies and a variety of life science companies. IPG Health companies have earned coveted accolades in 2023 including “Healthcare Network of the Year” on Ad Age A-List, Cannes Lions Festival, Clio Health Awards, Med Ad News Manny Awards and New York Festivals Health Awards. We are part of the Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG). Visit ipghealth.com to learn more.