Geneva: The International Publishers Association Academy launches with three prestigious institutions: The Center for Publishing at The New York University School of Professional Studies (USA), Oxford International Centre for Publishing (UK) and the Publishing Training Centre (UK). These courses will roll out in March and will be complemented by a series of IPA Talks.

Covering a range of topics from editorial management and proofreading to marketing and international licensing via digitization and everything in between, the courses are available to all members of IPA members for free. The IPA Talks series is open to all visitors of the site: https://www.ipaacademy.net

Reacting to the launch of the Academy, Andrea Chambers, Executive Director of The Center for Publishing at the New York University School of Professional Studies said: “We are delighted to collaborate with the IPA on this important endeavor. By offering our courses in key publishing skills, new business development, and data-driven decision making, the NYU SPS Center for Publishing joins in a shared mission to foster practical, real-world learning to dedicated publishing professionals around the world. We commend the IPA on its efforts to address the current challenges facing book publishers and are deeply proud to be part of the IPA Academy."

Professor Angus Phillips, Director of the Oxford International Centre for Publishing added: “The IPA Academy is an exciting development and Oxford Brookes University is delighted to be partnering in this new venture. Here in Oxford we have students from all over the world and the publishing community is truly global. What a great industry we have with a common interest in both skills development and a healthy future for the book as a source of knowledge and entertainment.”

Petra Green, Head of the PTC (UK) commented, “We are delighted to be working with the IPA Academy on their launch and adding to the courses offered to their members. As publishing changes so fast, it’s essential for people to keep up to date with the latest developments and training is a great way to do this. As a charity, the PTC is committed to improving access and education for all.”

-Ends-

About IPA Academy

The International Publishers Association created the IPA Academy to support publishers and their associations as they adapt to commercial changes catalyzed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today, success for publishers depends on being comfortable and confident in the digital space, from creating digital books to e-commerce, integrating accessibility into workflows and social media marketing.

To address this need, the IPA Academy offers a range of learning resources in the fields that matter to publishers.

Who can use the IPA Academy?

All IPA Members -- and the publishers they represent -- can access these materials free of charge. The IPA Talks are accessible to all users of the site.