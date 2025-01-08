Ahmad Shadid, the Founder of IO.NET, committed $130 million of his personal wealth to the development of the world’s first decentralized AI-managed organization (DeAIO), to be undertaken by O.XYZ. The novel concept introduces a self-governing AI system that will deliver a shutdown-resistant sovereign superintelligence driven by its community.

Shadid’s investment builds on his remarkable success of IO.NET, which led to a valuation of $4.5 billion within just 12 months. This funding for O.XYZ marks a radical departure from traditional AI development models dominated by tech giants and venture capital interests.

“In a future where Super AI exists, it should belong to the people to empower them—not to corporations that want to control them,” said Shadid. “By building a decentralized AI system, we’re ensuring this transformative technology works for humanity, not shareholder profits.”

The Decentralized AI Managed Organization (DeAIO) is a groundbreaking framework designed to rethink AI governance and development. At its core is the “AI CEO,” an unbiased AI entity tasked with overseeing decisions, accelerating development, and coordinating a diverse network of contributors. DeAIO ensures that AI decisions are shared with the community and stakeholders. Contributors can vote to veto the AI CEO’s decisions, prompting alternative solutions that align with collective goals.

All tasks, financial decisions, and HR processes are fully transparent. Contributors are equipped with tools to monitor and support the AI CEO’s operations, receiving rewards for their participation. DeAIO fosters an inclusive environment by openly hiring developers, researchers, and users worldwide, ensuring diverse participation in product and project lifecycles. An early prototype of the DeAIO system is already live, showcasing how the O.XYZ organization operates.

O.XYZ’s decentralized architecture—featuring terrestrial (ATLAS), orbital (ORBIT), and maritime (PACIFIC) nodes — ensures that the platform remains shutdown-resistant and beyond the control of any single entity. “By decentralizing ownership, O.XYZ safeguards AI development from bias and corporate pressures,” explained Shadid. “Our sovereign infrastructure ensures that AI remains a force for humanity, not control.”

Shadid’s investment and the development of DeAIO represent a defining moment for the future of artificial intelligence, offering a decentralized and inclusive path forward.

About O.XYZ

O.XYZ aims to reshape artificial intelligence by developing systems independent of corporate control. It focuses on making AI technology accessible, transparent, and community-driven, ensuring superintelligence serves humanity's interests.

O.XYZ's technical foundation centers on building an AI ecosystem designed to be shutdown-resistant and self-led. Their key initiatives include developing 'Sovereign Super intelligence,' creating decentralized infrastructure, and researching hyper-fast AI systems.

The project operates under the O.Systems Foundation, led by Ahmad Shadid. Shadid, who previously founded IO.NET– a $3B Solana DePIN — brings his experience to O.XYZ's work on building an autonomous, community-led AI ecosystem.