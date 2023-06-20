Dubai, UAE – Invictus Investment Company Plc (ADX: INVICTUS), today announced that it has successfully contracted over one million metric tonnes of agro-commodities to Egypt. Invictus has seen a remarkable increase in its commodity trading business in Africa, with Egypt as one of the key markets for its business growth.

Invictus investment operates in over 70 countries and is in the business of delivering essential food grains, and other commodities with particular focus on Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. In the first quarter results announce earlier this year, Invictus posted a total revenue of AED 2.3 billion, up 31 percent year-on-year. African markets were a key growth area in Q1 2023, where revenues from the Africa region grew by 59 percent, up AED1.712 billion against AED1.077 billion compared to Q1 2022.

Amir Daoud Abdellatif, CEO said: “Invictus Investment is dedicated to delivering exceptional service to clients worldwide. Egypt, with its thriving economy and strategic location, presents immense opportunities for the agro-commodities sector. With a strong emphasis on quality, reliability, and sustainability, we have established ourselves as a trusted partner in the Egyptian market.

At Invictus Investment, we continue to invest for the long term and lead with our values, including making major progress towards diversifying our business and markets to achieve strong growth and make a positive impact on the world around us. We continue to work actively to identify emerging opportunities and leveraging our expertise to capitalize on them into developing as a fully integrated agro-food enterprise.”

At Invictus Investment (ADX: INVICTUS), we connect producers and consumers to deliver essential food grains, finished goods and other commodities with particular focus on Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

We have connected our diverse sourcing network to expand our value chain to include smallholder farmers across markets to create and reimagine the future of food, developing tailored and innovative solutions to meet evolving needs globally.

Invictus Investment operates a 100% owned subsidiary Invictus Trading FZE that was incorporated in 2014, which is headquartered in Dubai, UAE, and presently operates in 70 countries.

