Cairo, Egypt: Evolve Investments & Projects Management, affiliate of Arabian Cement Company (ACC), has become the first alternative fuels company and subsidiary of a cement company in Egypt to secure environmental approvals from the Egyptian Environmental Affairs Agency (EEAA) and the Waste Management and Regulatory Authority (WMRA) under Law 202, enacted in 2020. These environmental approvals will enable Evolve/ACC to engage with a diverse range of alternative fuel suppliers & materials, surpassing constraints and guaranteeing optimal quality & supply rates. In the context of increasing demand for alternative fuels within the cement industry, the approvals signify a transformative shift towards sustainable practices.

“This accomplishment is a pivotal moment for Arabian Cement company and its affiliate, Evolve, and is a milestone in our unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship and regulatory compliance,” said Sergio Alcantarilla, CEO of Arabian Cement Company. “It positions us to collaboratively engage with a broader spectrum of alternative fuel suppliers & materials, solidifying our role as an industry leader and trailblazer in sustainable practices within the industry."

In stringent compliance with the legal requisites outlined by Law 202, and amid intensive inspection campaigns on waste production and handling entities, ACC initiated the necessary procedures to obtain these approvals for both the company and its fully-owned affiliate, Evolve Investments & Project Management.

Further underscoring ACC's commitment to transparent and inclusive environmental practices, Evolve Investments & Project Management hosted a Public Hearing session to discuss the environmental impact assessment (EIA) for the collection, transportation, and handling of all hazardous and non-hazardous waste.

This strategic initiative aligns with ACC's environmental policy, ensuring the secure disposal of waste in cement kilns and advancing the company’s commitment to burning waste instead of landfilling to reduce reliance on fossil fuels which is one of the main pillars to abatement GHG and carbon emission reduction.



About Arabian Cement Company

Arabian Cement Company (ACC) is a leading cement producer in Egypt. ACC’s cement factory is located in Suez Governorate, and produces up to five million tons of first quality cement annually - approximately 8% of Egypt’s production. Over the years, ACC has received several certifications including ISO 9001 for quality assurance, ISO 14001 for environmental compliance, OSHAS 18001 for health and safety measures, and ISO 50001 for energy management. The company is listed in EGX since May 2014. For more information, please visit www.arabiancement.com

For further information, please contact:

Engy Emad

Media Relations Director

TRACCS Egypt

Mobile: 010 0900 2207

Email: engy.emad@traccs.net