London – As part of its ongoing efforts to enhance its international presence and showcase the compelling investment opportunities within the Kuwaiti capital market, Boursa Kuwait concluded its participation in the fourth GCC Exchanges Conference, organized by multinational British investment bank HSBC, held in London from 16–17 June 2025 and coinciding with the bourse’s 15th Corporate Day.

The Corporate Day saw the participation of eight companies listed on the “Premier” Market, including Boursa Kuwait, Kuwait Finance House, National Bank of Kuwait, Mobile Telecommunications Company (Zain), Warba Bank, Burgan Bank, Jazeera Airways and Kuwait Real Estate Company, and attracted a strong turnout from representatives of world-renowned investment institutions, including investment banks, asset management firms, sovereign wealth funds and international pension funds. Over 100 meetings were held throughout the Corporate Day, offering institutional investors in-depth insights into the financial performance, strategic plans and operational outlooks of the participating Kuwaiti companies.

“Boursa Kuwait’s participation in international investment conferences, corporate days, and roadshows underscores its pivotal role in positioning the Kuwaiti capital market as a compelling destination on the global investment landscape. These platforms are instrumental in showcasing the market’s competitive strengths and reinforcing its reputation as a transparent, efficient, and regionally significant financial hub. They also provide valuable opportunities to exchange knowledge, share expertise, and adopt global best practices—bolstering investor confidence and advancing our vision of a sustainable market that aligns with evolving global economic trends,” said Boursa Kuwait’s Head of Markets, Noura Al-Abdulkareem.

Boursa Kuwait presented a comprehensive overview to institutional shareholders and potential investors, highlighting its key financial results for the first quarter, operational performance through May and key takeaways from its latest sustainability report. The company also outlined its announced plans, including the upcoming launch of the Central Counterparty (CCP) system, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and a dedicated fixed-income trading platform that includes bonds and sukuk.

Commenting on the company’s meetings with prospective investors and shareholders, Boursa Kuwait’s Chief Financial Officer Mr. Naim Azad Din said, “Boursa Kuwait’s consistent efforts to enhance transparency and maintain direct and meaningful engagement with prospective shareholders and investors are aligned with the highest international standards adopted by leading exchanges across the globe. We are committed to presenting our financial and operational performance with clarity and accuracy while providing effective channels for dialogue that allow shareholders and investment institutions to stay informed on the latest developments and plans of Boursa Kuwait and the broader Kuwaiti capital market.”

“Key initiatives such as the launch of the Central Counterparty (CCP) system and the fixed-income trading platform reflect the capital market apparatus’s commitment to broadening the range of financial products and improving investor experience—ultimately strengthening shareholder confidence, supporting the market’s sustainable growth and maintaining its regional and international competitiveness,” he added.

The GCC Exchanges Conference is taking place in London for the fourth consecutive year, bringing together representatives from all seven Gulf Cooperation Council stock exchanges. As one of the region’s most prominent and influential financial forums, the conference provides a unique opportunity to deepen engagement with international investors and serves as a strategic platform for collaboration and knowledge sharing.

Head of Wholesale Banking for HSBC Kuwait, Mr. Ahmed AlMurad, welcomed Boursa Kuwait's participation in the conference, saying: "Boursa Kuwait plays a pivotal role in developing Kuwait’s capital market, driving economic diversification in line with the country’s ambitious vision for economic transformation. As the largest international bank in the country with a longstanding history, HSBC is proud of the strong working relationship with Boursa Kuwait and will continue its role in connecting global investors with the investment opportunities in the country."

Boursa Kuwait and HSBC share a longstanding partnership, having collaborated on numerous Corporate Days and Roadshows across major global financial centers as part of a broader strategy to attract foreign capital and institutional investors to the Kuwaiti capital market.

Boursa Kuwait has been a key driver in the development of the Kuwaiti capital market and the diversification of the national economy, in line with the goals of the “New Kuwait” vision. Since its inception, the company has worked diligently to create a thriving capital market that attracts local and foreign investors through a broad spectrum of new products and services, infrastructure upgrades, and market reform initiatives, as part of its multi-phase market development (MD) plans.

Boursa Kuwait was fully privatized in 2019, the first government entity in the country to successfully undergo the process, bringing about greater levels of efficiency. It has also been self-listed since September 2020 and has made great strides in sustaining its operations and business continuity in the face of uncertainties and challenges.

The company has rolled out numerous market reforms and new initiatives as part of its comprehensive multi-phase market development (MD) plans and showcases some of the standout listed companies and the investment opportunities that reside in the Kuwaiti capital market through its series of Roadshows and Corporate Days, putting these companies in touch with some of the world’s leading investment firms and financial institutions and highlighting their financial health and business strategies and outlooks, to help investors gain an in-depth understanding of the benefits and opportunities of investing in Kuwaiti companies.​​​​​

Editor's Notes:

Brief Overview of Boursa Kuwait:

The establishment of Boursa Kuwait in 2014 marked the first step in the privatization project of the Kuwait Stock Exchange, which was founded in 1977 as the first exchange in the Gulf Cooperation Council region and was reorganized in 1983 as an independent financial institution. The transitional phase began in 2016, with Boursa Kuwait officially assuming the responsibilities and operations of the Kuwait Stock Exchange, replacing it with an official license in the same year after the successful completion of the transitional phase. This ensured that Boursa Kuwait developed the infrastructure and operated according to best practices and international standards. It commenced the creation of an advanced, reliable trading platform built on efficiency, credibility, and transparency to serve all asset classes with a focus on the interests of traders and the national economy.

Boursa Kuwait has undertaken various market reforms as part of its comprehensive plans to enhance it in several stages. It succeeded in introducing innovative investment tools, enhancing transparency, and restructuring the market to increase its liquidity and competitiveness, based on its mission-focused strategy, which emphasizes developing the market to meet international standards. The company's developmental and improvement efforts have also contributed to the reclassification of the Kuwait market as an «emerging market» among key global index providers, enhancing Kuwait's position as a leading regional financial center.

In a pioneering step in Kuwait's privatization field, the privatization of Boursa Kuwait was successful, conducted in two stages. The first stage was in February 2019 when a consortium of Kuwaiti investment companies and a global exchange operator won the privatization bid, acquiring a 44% stake in the company.

In December 2019, the privatization process was completed through the public offering of a 50% stake owned by the Capital Markets Authority to Kuwaiti citizens, with the offering oversubscribed by more than 850%. Boursa Kuwait is listed on the «Premier Market» under the name «Boursa».

