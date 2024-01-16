Dubai – Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD), the principal investment arm of the Government of Dubai, has revealed a rebrand of its visual identity incorporating a new logo.



Going forward, the Corporation will be known by its acronym ‘ICD’, with its visual identity reflecting its dynamism and evergreen commitment to the pursuit of growth, development, and excellence. The change further signals ICD’s preparedness to adapt to the ever evolving global investment landscape.



Utilising the best practices in design, the new sleek and bold brand mark takes on a fresh aesthetic, positively reflecting the corporation and its mission, while remaining instantly recognisable.



H.E. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Managing Director of ICD, said: “As we continue to evolve and grow, our new identity will reflect the spirit and mindset with which we exist in the world today. We lean on our past, as we embrace the future”. He added, “ICD will continue to build on its successes, embracing a forward and future-focused outlook as it strives to maximise value for the long-term benefit of the Emirate of Dubai.”



The rebrand coincides with ICD’s move to its new headquarters in Dubai’s newest, record-breaking architectural landmark, One Za’abeel, developed and owned by ICD.

About Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD)

Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD) is the principal investment arm of the Government of Dubai. It was established in May 2006 by decree (11) of 2006 and mandated with the consolidation and management of the Government of Dubai’s portfolio of commercial companies and investments. ICD was also assigned the provision of strategic oversight to portfolio companies through the development and implementation of effective corporate governance policies, and sound investment strategies. ICD is focused on maximizing stakeholder value for the long-term benefit of the Emirate.

ICD’s portfolio comprises some of Dubai’s most recognized companies, and represents a cross-section of vital economic sectors that the Government of Dubai has deemed strategic for the continued development and growth of the Emirate. The sectors include financial services, transportation, energy and industry, real estate and construction, hospitality and leisure, retail, and other holdings. In addition, ICD has embarked on a disciplined and sustainable strategy of global investments, which are synergistic with its existing portfolio, to extend Dubai’s presence and expertise into international markets.

