Anchored by CIC and backed by leading institutions from the GCC and Asia, the $750 million Golden Horizon Platform is managed by Investcorp and will invest in high-growth companies across the GCC and China across four key sectors

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Investcorp Capital plc (the “Company” or “Investcorp Capital” or “ICAP”), a company founded by Investcorp and listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX symbol: “ICAP”), today announced the commitment it has made to “Investcorp Golden Horizon” (the “Platform”), an Investcorp managed platform, anchored by China Investment Corporation (“CIC”).

The Platform, which had its final close recently at $750 million, focuses mainly on investing in the GCC region through the Investcorp Saudi Pre-IPO Growth (“SPIPO”) vehicle and has secured commitments from a diverse group of global institutional investors and LPs, including Jada Fund of Funds (a subsidiary of PIF), Silk Road Fund, and Bank of China, among others spanning the GCC, Asia, and China.

Investcorp Golden Horizon targets high-growth investments in the consumer, healthcare, transportation & logistics, and business services sectors across the GCC and China. The Platform focuses on established companies with scale and maturity that are well-positioned for IPOs or strategic exits through trade sales within three to five years. Together, Investcorp and CIC will look to support portfolio companies seeking to capture new growth opportunities by expanding cross-border activity between the GCC and China.

ICAP’s core strategy is to give public investors access to attractive private market opportunities, and its commitment to the Platform reflects this mission. By participating in Investcorp Golden Horizon, like other Investcorp managed investments, ICAP is enabling its shareholders to benefit from Investcorp’s expansive investment capabilities and its multi-decade track record.

To date, the Investcorp Saudi Pre-IPO Growth Fund, which is part of the Platform, has made three investments in companies in the GCC and is actively pursuing additional opportunities in the region. These include NourNet (ICT services provider, KSA), Trukker (On-demand digital trucking services, UAE), as well as Salla (SaaS e-commerce enablement platform, KSA).

Mohammed Alardhi, Chairman of Investcorp Capital, said: "The final close of Investcorp Golden Horizon marks an important milestone in our partnership with CIC and other leading international LPs. ICAP’s commitment to the Platform demonstrates confidence in Investcorp’s entrenched presence in the region and its ability to identify and support high-quality companies with strong growth potential, covering particularly dynamic markets and countries. With over four decades of experience in the GCC and a growing presence across Asia, Investcorp is well placed to facilitate cross-border capital flows and seek to deliver value for our investors and stakeholders.”

Sana Khater, CEO of Investcorp Capital, commented: “We are pleased to see the successful final close of Investcorp Golden Horizon at $750 million, a platform we are proud to support since its launch. Our investment in the platform reflects our confidence in its ability to capture growth opportunities across high-potential industries. At Investcorp Capital, we remain focused on seeking to deliver long-term value for our shareholders by providing access to attractive investment opportunities in private markets sourced and managed through Investcorp’s deep credentials and global presence across multiple markets and asset classes."

About Investcorp Capital (“ICAP”)

ICAP, founded by Investcorp Group (“Investcorp”), is a publicly listed alternative investment company that offers shareholders exposure to a global portfolio of diversified Private Markets investments across various alternative asset classes, including private equity, credit and real assets, to grow value and generate recurring income by monetizing capital gains, dividends, rents, fees and interest income from the underlying portfolio.

ICAP’s founding company, Investcorp, is a global independent manager of alternative investments, with $60 billion in assets under management (including assets managed by third parties). Investcorp, with a presence across 14 offices in three continents, US, Europe and Asia, has over four decades of experience and expertise in delivering attractive and consistent returns across multiple strategies and sectors.

Investcorp Capital is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) under the symbol “ICAP”. For more information, please visit www.investcorp-capital.com.

