Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Investcorp Capital plc (the “Company” or “Investcorp Capital”) (ADX symbol: “ICAP”), an investor in private markets and a provider of capital and capital financing services in the alternative investments space, is pleased to announce that it has acquired Guardian Fire Services (“Guardian”), a leading provider of fire and life safety services operating in Northeastern, Southeastern and Western United States. Guardian provides comprehensive fire protection and life safety services to commercial, industrial, healthcare, and educational end markets. These services include inspection, testing, maintenance, and installation of fire suppression systems, fire alarms, and emergency lighting systems.

This latest investment takes the total value of Investcorp Capital’s new investment activity over the past six months to $1.1 billion. As a listed holding company on the ADX that provides investors with a range of global investing opportunities across private markets, the Company has made and supported strategic investments across multiple business lines including real estate, infrastructure and corporate investments.

Highlights:

In December 2025, the Company acquired a diversified portfolio of industrial assets in the United States for approximately $400 million[1]. The deal was arranged by Investcorp and features properties located across coastal markets in both the eastern and western U.S.

In November 2025, the Company acquired Kanawha Scales & Systems (“KSS”), in a deal arranged by Investcorp. Headquartered in Poca, West Virginia, KSS is a leading U.S. provider of mission-critical calibration, maintenance, and repair services for complex industrial weighing systems and automated control solutions.

In October 2025, the Company committed capital to Golden Horizon, an Investcorp-managed platform anchored by China Investment Corporation (CIC). The Platform recently closed at $750 million and .targets high-growth opportunities in the consumer, healthcare, transportation & logistics, and business services sectors across the GCC and China, focusing on companies positioned for IPOs or strategic exits within three to five years.

In September 2025, the Company successfully exited its stake as part of the $365 million sale of an Investcorp-managed U.S. industrial real-estate portfolio, delivering returns above the Company’s carrying value. The portfolio comprised 3.5 million square feet of industrial assets across Chicago and major Ohio cities. This transaction followed earlier 2025 realizations, including RESA Power and Citykart, and reinforced the Company’s ability to consistently unlock value across geographies and asset classes.

Mohammed Alardhi, Chairman of the Board of Investcorp Capital and Executive Chairman of Investcorp, remarked: “Over the past six months, our portfolio across our key core markets has demonstrated significant momentum. The robust pace of new investment deployment highlights the power of our investment sourcing and origination engine, and the high caliber of opportunities present in global private markets. As we continue to advance our strategy, our focus remains on driving sustained growth and delivering exceptional returns. Through Investcorp Capital’s listing on the ADX, we are dedicated to generating long-term value for our shareholders by capitalizing on global private market opportunities.”

Sana Khater, Chief Executive Officer of Investcorp Capital, commented: “We have maintained strong momentum in deploying capital and our capital financing services into sectors that benefit from robust market dynamics and present attractive risk-adjusted returns. Our recent private equity transactions in the United States, including the acquisitions of Guardian Fire Services and Kanawha Scales & Systems, underscore the strategic importance of the U.S. market to our overall portfolio. These investments not only underscore our global footprint but also demonstrate our commitment to identifying compelling private market opportunities for the benefit of our shareholders, while also offering these opportunities to Investcorp’s wider investor base. This reinforces our focus on scaling the platform and driving long-term value creation for our shareholders.”

About Investcorp Capital (“ICAP”)

ICAP, founded by Investcorp Group (“Investcorp”), is a publicly listed alternative investment company that offers shareholders exposure to a global portfolio of diversified Private Markets investments across various alternative asset classes, including private equity, credit and real assets, targeting to grow value and generate recurring income by monetizing capital gains, dividends, rents, fees and interest income from the underlying portfolio.

ICAP’s founding company, Investcorp, is a global independent manager of alternative investments, with $60 billion in assets under management (including assets managed by third parties). Investcorp, with a presence across 14 offices in three continents, US, Europe and Asia, has over four decades of experience and expertise in delivering attractive and consistent returns across multiple strategies and sectors.

Investcorp Capital is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) under the symbol “ICAP”. For more information, please visit www.investcorp-capital.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

For more information, please contact:

Investcorp Capital

Media:

Email: media@investcorp-capital.com

Investor Relations:

Email: ir@investcorp-capital.com

Kekst CNC (Financial communications advisor)

Email: investcorpcapital@kekstcnc.com

[1] This transaction was executed across multiple periods and is not fully included in the six-month deployment amount.