Amman, Jordan: INVESTBANK, the leading bank in providing innovative banking solutions, has partnered with Visa to launch the "Experience the trip of a lifetime" campaign, part of its credit-card rewards program. This latest campaign offers 11 holders of INVESTBANK credit cards the opportunity to win an all-expenses paid trip for two people to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, and includes round-trip tickets, hotel accommodations and tickets to the event.

All INVESTBANK branded Visa credit cards are eligible for the campaign, which will continue through September of this year, and must spend at least JD5 on any transaction to be automatically entered into the draw.

One winner will have the opportunity to attend the opening game and stay in Qatar for four nights, while five other winners will have the opportunity to attend the series games and stay for three nights. One winner will be able to attend each of the round of 16, the semi-finals and the finals, with hotel stays for four nights for each winner, while two winners will have the opportunity to attend the quarterfinals with a stay for three nights.

Throughout the campaign, INVESTBANK will unveil new offers, with the opportunity for clients to increase their chances of winning by using their INVESTBANK Visa credit cards for purchases.

Speaking about the campaign, INVESTBANK CEO Muntaser Dawwas said, "This year, our strategic partnership with Visa allows us to offer our clients the opportunity to attend the event that Billions of people are waiting for, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, and experience the event with their loved ones. This is the second world cup where we managed to curate with our Partners VISA the best and most valuable rewards for our loyal customers with a once in lifetime experience"

Dawwas went on to add that INVESTBANK continues to be a leader in the Jordanian market by providing the latest and most innovative banking solutions and products, which is in line with its strategy of expanding its growing client base, strengthening their experiences, and adopting the highest global standards of security and quality.

Mario Makary, Visa's Country Manager for Levant, said: "In the run up to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Visa continues to provide fans with seamless, secure and rewarding payment experiences. By introducing such promotions, we are exposing more and more consumers to the benefits of digital payment and helping increase their preference for digital payment over cash. We are delighted to partner with INVESTBANK on this exciting promotion to offer cardholders the chance to win tickets to the football match and a free stay in Qatar."

Through the Cash Rewards program, which is the first of its kind in Jordan, INVESTBANK offers its clients 2% cash back on all local and international purchases made on their INVESTBANK Visa credit cards, in addition to a Flexible Payment Plan with 0% interest for 24 months on all electronic local and international purchases.

