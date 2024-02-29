Action-packed agenda with three days of panel debates, project updates and presentations from NEOM, Public Investment Fund, Ministry of Investment and more.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Invest Saudi is gearing up for three days of high level discussions, networking, and deal making with Saudi Talks, a series of panel discussions and exclusive presentations from leading Saudi government and industry figures, at MIPIM 2024.

Led by the Ministry of Investment, Saudi Talks brings together more than 20 high-level speakers for relating to Saudi Arabia’s unprecedented real estate growth, infrastructure expansion and investment opportunities. Speakers will be from the Ministry of Investment, NEOM, Diriyah, New Murabba, Riyadh region, Public Investment Fund (PIF), King Salman Park Foundation and Knight Frank.

Saudi Arabia currently has more than US$1.8 trillion worth of developments under construction or in the pipeline, with demand for real estate in the Kingdom set to reach record levels as the country realizes Vision 2030.

Visit Invest Saudi at MIPIM to discover more about the Ministry of Culture, NEOM, THE LINE, Trojena, Roshn, New Murabba Development Company, Diriyah Company, King Salman Park, Ha’il Region Development Authority, Riyadh Region Municipality and AE7.

Invest Saudi at MIPIM: pavilions C14b, C15a and C20 at MIPIM, 12-15 March 2024.

About Invest Saudi

Overseen by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment (MISA), Invest Saudi is the Kingdom’s investment attraction and promotion entity charged with communicating and facilitating investment opportunities.

Invest Saudi is the primary point of contact for foreign investors seeking information and assistance before, during and after their entry into Saudi Arabia. It is committed to working in partnership with potential and current investors to make their investment journey a seamless experience.

For more information on Invest Saudi, please visit the website

About the Ministry of Investment

The ongoing transformation of Saudi Arabia under the Vision 2030 economic development and diversification plan is unlocking new investment opportunities at an unprecedented pace. The Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia (MISA) is facilitating access to these opportunities by developing a vibrant cross-government investment ecosystem, facilitated by Saudi Arabia’s National Investment Strategy.

Through a network of representative offices across the world, MISA partners with businesses of all scales and sizes—from start-ups to blue-chip multinationals—to help make investing in Saudi Arabia as simple as possible. MISA also plays a leading role in improving Saudi Arabia’s overall business environment by facilitating investment data across regions and sectors, creating investment incentives, spearheading business reforms and opening up investment opportunities.

For more information on MISA, please visit the website