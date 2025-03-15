Doha – Qatar: Invest Qatar, the Investment Promotion Agency of Qatar, and the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Aqarat) have successfully concluded their participation in MIPIM 2025, the world’s premier real estate exhibition, held in Cannes, France. Through the Qatar Pavilion, global investors and industry leaders explored Qatar’s flourishing real estate sector, gaining insights into the country's latest developments and diverse investment opportunities.

The pavilion featured leading Qatari real estate developers, including the United Development Company (UDC) and Qetaifan Projects, showcasing innovative projects and Qatar’s commitment to sustainable, smart urban development. This participation aligns with the national real estate promotion strategy, which supports economic diversification and aims to attract foreign investment.

MIPIM 2025 gathered over 20,000 delegates from more than 90 countries, including key decision-makers from the global real estate sector, government leaders and sovereign wealth funds managing a combined €4 trillion in assets under management (AUM).

Qatar’s real estate market has emerged as one of the fastest-growing sectors in the country, witnessing a 34% growth from 2015 to 2023 and a 50% increase in the number of issued building permits. The country’s strategic location, global connectivity and residency incentives, coupled with a resilient economy projected to reach $288 billion by 2027, continue to enhance Qatar’s appeal as a leading real estate investment destination. A transparent regulatory framework and ongoing investments in world-class infrastructure further solidify its position as a global real estate hub.

About Invest Qatar

The Investment Promotion Agency Qatar (Invest Qatar) is responsible for overseeing investment promotion activities, aimed at attracting foreign direct investment to Qatar. Established in 2019, Invest Qatar’s mission is to strengthen Qatar’s position as an ideal investment destination, while facilitating investments that foster economic diversification and development.

As the gateway to investment solutions, Invest Qatar connects investors to an integrated ecosystem of business and licensing platforms. The Agency partners with investors throughout their journey, from exploration and setup to expansion, ensuring their long-term growth by providing comprehensive insights into Qatar’s business landscape, sector-specific market knowledge and tailored investment facilitation.

For more information, please visit www.invest.qa

@InvestQatar | #InvestQatar

About Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Aqarat)

The Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Aqarat) aims to regulate, stimulate and contribute to the development of the real estate sector in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 (QNV 2030). The Authority seeks to integrate governance and regulation within the sector, address the challenges it encounters and preserve the rights of all stakeholders in the real estate ecosystem.

Aqarat works in collaboration with relevant stakeholders and partners, to establish regulatory framewroks and policies that would advance the real estate sector. The Authority also oversees the licensing processes of real estate developers, development projects, and related companies. It also aims to enhance investors’ confidence in the real estate market and enforce the regulations governing the practice of professions related to the real estate development, while raise awareness about these regulations.

www.aqarat.gov.qa