Mohamed Al Musharrkh: UAE-Hong Kong economic relationship saw bilateral trade exceed AED 54.7 billion by November 2024

Under the banner of "Innovate in Sharjah," the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah) and the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP) participated in InnoEX 2025 in Hong Kong. The participation also explored avenues for collaboration in technology, innovation and research. The delegation presence highlighted the emirate’s advanced infrastructure, business-friendly environment, and competitive edge in advanced industries.

Held during Business of Innovation & Technology Week, InnoEX 2025 served as the ideal platform to showcase the new digital initiative, Innovate in Sharjah, a smart gateway connecting global innovators to Sharjah’s infrastructure, laboratories, and research facilities. Themed around the launch of this service, the joint participation aimed to promote the platform to global stakeholders, reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a regional hub for innovation and industrial development while supporting broader efforts to attract high-value investments across knowledge-based sectors.

The delegation, led by H.E. Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of Invest in Sharjah; Marwan Saleh Alichla, Director of Investment Promotion and Support at Invest in Sharjah; and Juma Abdulla Alhaj, Director of Strategic Communications and Marketing at SRTIP, also highlighted the emirate’s innovation ecosystem, promote emerging opportunities for strategic partnerships with global and Asian tech stakeholders.

InnoEX 2025 is a strategic global platform, bringing together business leaders, technology firms, FDI agencies, and enterprises from across Asia and international markets. The event is focused on strengthening cross-border economic partnerships and facilitating investment flows between Hong Kong and key regions, including the Gulf. This year’s edition focused on emerging technologies, featuring advancements in generative AI, smart infrastructure, and bespoke digital solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Bridging East and West

H.E. Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of Invest in Sharjah, emphasised the growing strength of economic ties between Sharjah and Hong Kong, describing the relationship as a strategic alignment between two of the world’s most vibrant commercial gateways. He noted the deepening commercial and investment ties between Sharjah and Asia’s key commercial hubs, reflecting a broader UAE-Hong Kong economic relationship that saw bilateral trade exceed AED 54.7 billion by November 2024.

Al Musharrkh commented: “Sharjah offers direct access to high-growth regional markets, while Hong Kong remains a central entry point into Asia’s trade and investment landscape. Both locations are underpinned by open, agile, and investor-friendly policies, creating an ideal environment for bilateral growth. This synergy positions the emirate and Hong Kong as natural partners in shaping the future of innovation-led investment.”

For his part, Juma Abdulla Alhaj, Director of Strategic Communications and Marketing at SRTIP, highlighted the significance of participating in global forums like InnoEX 2025 to advance Sharjah’s innovation agenda and international collaboration.

Alhaj said: “SRTIP’s presence at InnoEX underscores our commitment to building global partnerships that drive technological progress and investment in future-focused sectors. With state-of-the-art laboratories, specialised research centres, and an expansive international network, SRTIP serves as a launchpad for developing and testing next-generation solutions. Hong Kong remains a key partner in this journey. Through continued collaboration, we aim to strengthen knowledge exchange and position Sharjah as a regional centre for innovation, smart technologies, and knowledge-based industries.”

Connecting with Asia’s innovation leaders

Invest in Sharjah and SRTIP participated alongside leading global technology firms at InnoEX 2025, including Huawei, China Mobile, Tradelink, Novautek, and prominent Chinese research institutions. The event also hosted companies from Australia, Canada, France, Japan, Luxembourg, Macao, Thailand, the UAE, and the UK, reflecting its stature as a global convergence point for innovation and investment.

As part of the participation, the Sharjah delegation visited the Hong Kong Science and Technology Park, one of Asia’s foremost innovation ecosystems. Spanning 330,000 sqm, the park hosts over 2,200 technology companies from 25 countries and regions, offering an integrated environment for research, entrepreneurship, and advanced industry development.

The visit underscored Sharjah’s commitment to fostering innovation through strategic partnerships that support investment into its free zones and technology parks. Discussions focused on collaboration in startup incubation and acceleration, as well as the potential for co-hosting industry events that promote entrepreneurship and knowledge exchange.

The delegation also toured Cyberport, a leading government-led innovation hub that is central to nurturing Hong Kong’s digital economy. As one of Asia’s top incubators for startups and tech-driven enterprises, Cyberport offers a fertile ground for collaboration. The visit explored opportunities to drive investment in digital transformation and empower emerging innovators across both markets.