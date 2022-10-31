Sharjah, United Arab Emirates:

Invest Bank and Emirates Post have recently entered a partnership to provide a seamless customer experience by enhancing the bank’s delivery services. The agreement, which was signed by Ahmad Mohd Abu Eideh, CEO of Invest Bank and Peter Somers, CEO of Emirates Post at Invest Bank Head Office on xx October 2022, will enable Invest Bank to offer varied and flexible last mile delivery capabilities through Emirates Post.

This partnership will focus on serving the customers more effectively through Emirates Post’s wide-reaching network across the UAE and guarantee customer satisfaction through expedited delivery of banking products, such as chequebooks and credit/debit cards.

Commenting on the agreement, Ahmad Mohd Abu Eideh, CEO of Invest Bank said: “We are delighted to be working with Emirates Post to provide a safer, faster, and more comprehensive banking mail delivery solution for our customers, as is the key feature of their services. This partnership is part of our commitment to our customers as we develop solutions that enhance the overall customer experience by offering simplicity and convenience."

Added: "Over the years, Emirates Post, the official postal operator and leading express provider in the UAE, has launched several services to its wide business services portfolio to enhance customer experience, improve efficiency, and offer more flexible pick-up and drop-off options, and faster delivery services."

For his part, Peter Somers, CEO of Emirates Post, said: “Emirates Post continuously develops solutions that provide simplicity, convenience, and better options for our customers. With the ongoing Digitalisation of banking in the UAE, Emirates Post is seeing strong demand for last-mile and express deliveries. We are pleased to partner with Invest Bank in providing their customers with an unparalleled delivery service that promises convenience and security.”

