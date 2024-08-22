Dubai, UAE: Network International, the leading enabler of digital commerce in the Middle East and Africa, and Invest Bank, a premier commercial bank in the UAE, have joined hands to extend Network’s digital payment services to the bank’s corporate customers.

The milestone collaboration will enable Invest Bank to extend Network’s merchant acquiring, card acceptance and payments services for its corporate clients, along with its full suite of technology-enabled payments solutions using a secure, scalable, and integrated omnichannel approach.

This affiliation establishes Network as the preferred partner for enabling best-in-class payment solutions amongst its UAE customers and will empower Invest Bank to effectively enhance its competitive advantage in the market.

Jamal Al Nassai, Group Managing Director, Merchant Services at Network International, “We are excited to collaborate with Invest Bank in their digital transformation journey. This partnership reinforces Network’s commitment to empowering financial institutions across the region with secure, scalable, and innovative payment services. We are confident that this collaboration will enable Invest Bank to provide more value to their corporate clients, while enabling Network to further strengthen its leadership in the region.”

Pankaj Kundra, Group Head of Products, Partnerships and Enterprises at Network International, said, “By integrating our omnichannel payment technologies with Invest Bank’s offerings, we're enabling their corporate clients to manage payments seamlessly across all channels—whether online or in-store. This partnership will enable Invest Bank’s clients to benefit from a unified, secure payment experience, allowing them to streamline their operations.”

Hemant Patel, Head of Transaction Banking at Invest Bank, said “We are committed to enhancing the efficiency and security of our payment management solutions for our Wholesale Banking customers. We are excited to partner with Network International, as this collaboration marks a significant advancement in our digital transformation journey. By integrating Network’s cutting-edge, omnichannel payment technology, we are confident that we can offer value and convenience to our clients, helping them to digitize and streamline their payment management processes and achieve their business goals more efficiently.”

-Ends-

About Network International

Network International is the Middle East and Africa’s largest and leading digital payments company. Our purpose is to help businesses and economies grow by simplifying payments and commerce. We operate in 50+ countries serving governments, banks, fintechs, merchants and Telco’s. We have 2,000+ employees based in our markets serving over 250+ financial institutions and 130,000+ merchants.

Corporate Communications

Network International

Dubai, UAE

Email: lambert.espedido@network.global

Srishti Soni

Burson, Dubai, UAE

Email: Srishti.Soni@bcw-global.com

About Invest Bank

Headquartered in Sharjah, Invest Bank was established in 1975 as a public shareholding company. Since its inception, it has played a significant role in the economic development of the emirate and the wider UAE. Initially focused on corporate banking and catering to the needs of enterprise and business customers, the Bank gradually expanded its offering to include an extensive portfolio of retail banking services. Today, both the corporate and retail domains remain at the core of Invest Bank’s growth strategy and are being evolved in parallel guided by a long track record of progress and innovation.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Sama AL Rasheed

Head of Government Relationships, Partnerships and communication, Invest Bank.

Amir Al Salous

Senior Corporate Affairs and Marketing Manager, Invest Bank.