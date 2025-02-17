Sharjah, United Arab Emirates — Invest Bank announced the appointment of four senior leaders to head its core departments, marking a significant step in the bank's transformation journey. The strategic appointments across Corporate Affairs & Marketing, Retail, Digital, and Operations divisions reflect the bank's commitment to delivering next-generation banking solutions while strengthening its position in Sharjah's growing financial ecosystem.

This reorganization supports Invest Bank's vision of combining deep local insights with innovative capabilities to create enhanced value for customers and communities across the United Arab Emirates. The appointments come as part of the bank's broader strategy to build an agile, digital-first organization that sets new benchmarks in customer-centric banking.

"This transformation marks a pivotal moment in Invest Bank's evolution," said Edris Al Rafi, Invest Bank's Chief Executive Officer. "We are creating an agile organization while also integrating advanced digital capabilities that will set new standards, reimagining the future of banking in the region. These appointments strengthen our leadership team, driving scale and technology-enabled solutions for enhancing operational excellence while prioritizing customer value. Positioning us to deliver secure, personalized services that meet the sophisticated needs of our customers while contributing to Sharjah's growing financial ecosystem."

Humaida Al Khalsan, joins as Head of Corporate Affairs & Marketing, leading the bank's strategic communications and brand evolution while focusing on strengthening stakeholder relationships across the UAE's dynamic financial landscape.

Venkatesh Srikantan, assumes the role of Head of Retail Banking, leading the transformation of our retail banking division to deliver innovative, customer-first solutions that set new standards in personal banking excellence.

Brian Jamieson, takes charge as Head of Digital, driving the bank's digital transformation agenda to create seamless, integrated banking experiences that anticipate and exceed customer expectations.

Krishnakumar Venkatraman, steps in as Head of Operations, orchestrating operational excellence through advanced technology integration and process optimization to ensure superior service delivery.

These appointments are part of a broader reorganization to create a dynamic and agile organizational structure that will revolutionize the bank's operation, enhance its digital capabilities, and foster a stronger connection with the Sharjah community and UAE.

Invest Bank's transformation is one of the strategic priorities defined by its new CEO, Edris Al Rafi, who joined the bank in September 2024.

Edris said, “In an era where banking differentiation has become increasingly crucial, Invest Bank's transformation strategy directly addresses the growing demand for personalized, efficient banking services. The initiative represents a fundamental reimagining of customer experience through a further agile, customer-centric model. We are creating an institution capable of responding swiftly to market changes and customer needs through simplified organizational frameworks. This transformation integrates advanced technology across all our services while maintaining the personal touch that has long been the bank's hallmark.”

Invest Bank’s strategic priorities:

Customer excellence & innovation: Implementing next-generation banking solutions that combine technological innovation with personalized services.

Digital transformation: Accelerating digital capabilities across all touchpoints to create seamless, integrated banking experiences.

Enhanced efficiency: Optimizing processes and systems to deliver faster, more reliable services.

Community impact: Strengthening our role in Sharjah's economic development through targeted financial solutions and community engagement.

The newly appointed leaders bring extensive global and regional experience to Invest Bank. Their collective expertise will drive the bank's vision of delivering personalized, value-driven solutions that resonate with customers' evolving needs and preferences while maintaining strong connections with the communities it serves and setting new standards for banking excellence in Sharjah and across the UAE.

-Ends-

About Invest Bank:

Founded in 1975, Invest Bank PSC is a leading public shareholding company, headquartered in Sharjah, UAE. With over four decades of significant presence, Invest Bank has established itself as a reputable entity within the UAE’s banking sector, committed to delivering exceptional financial services. In 2019, the Government of Sharjah became a strategic partner, reaffirming the bank's position through commercial investment, with its shares publicly traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). Today, Invest Bank offers a wide array of services including retail banking, corporate banking, and investment services.