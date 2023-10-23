Abu Dhabi: - Abu Dhabi Investment Company (Invest AD), a wholly owned subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company (“Mubadala”), today announced the launch of the Invest AD Blackstone Private Debt Fund, an SCA regulated fund which will offer local feeder access to Blackstone’s U.S. and European private credit strategies. The feeder brings Blackstone’s institutional-caliber credit platform to qualified non-US investors, primarily in the UAE.

Invest AD Blackstone Private Debt Fund is the first global private credit fund of funds vehicle for professional investors in the UAE, following the SCA regulatory announcements in January 2023. The launch broadens access to an asset class that has historically only been primarily accessible to institutional investors.

Blackstone Credit’s income-oriented private credit strategies invest primarily in the senior secured debt of large private US. and European companies, focusing primarily in senior secured and floating-rate loans.

Blackstone Credit is one of the world’s largest credit managers, with significant experience investing in the private credit space. Today, private credit strategies make up over half of Blackstone Credit and Insurance’s $295 billion platform.

Rashmi Madan, Head of EMEA for Blackstone Private Wealth Solutions, said:

"We are proud to partner with Invest AD to expand access to institutional quality private credit solutions for their clients, as we have done in markets around the world. We are seeing strong demand for private credit today. We believe the current double-digit yields we’re seeing in the asset class present a compelling opportunity for returns similar to that of historical equity performance, while taking senior secured risk.”

Mohammad Behzad Saleemi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Investment Company (Invest AD), said:

“We are proud to launch the UAE’s first global private credit fund of funds vehicle for professional investors. This strategic partnership with Blackstone will enable us to provide our clients with access to semi-liquid private credit platforms. Private credit has the potential to generate strong returns as part of investors’ portfolios, and we look forward to partnering with the leading player in this space to broaden access to this asset class.”

About Abu Dhabi Investment Company

Abu Dhabi Investment Company (Invest AD) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company. Founded in 1977, it is one of the region’s pioneering financial services companies. We invest a substantial amount of our capital to seed new products, and we partner with world-leading asset managers to offer our clients bespoke investment solutions. Our government ownership enables us to tap into an extensive global network across governments, business leaders, and regulators. This gives our clients unique access to high-growth opportunities in our target markets that are not available elsewhere.

For more information about Abu Dhabi Investment Company (Invest AD), please visit: www.investad.com.

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world’s largest alternative asset manager. We seek to create positive economic impact and long-term value for our investors, the companies we invest in, and the communities in which we work. We do this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Our $1 trillion in assets under management include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, infrastructure, life sciences, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis.

Blackstone Private Wealth Solutions was established to answer the growing demand for Blackstone products from high-net worth investors. Partnering with many of the world’s largest private banks and wealth management firms as well as family offices, Blackstone’s Private Wealth Solutions team packages and delivers the full breadth of Blackstone’s alternative product capability to these firms and their clients and provides ongoing product and advisor support, as well as education and training around alternatives.

Further information is available at www.blackstone.com.

This announcement is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America. This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States, and no securities have been or will be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or may be offered or sold in the United States, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from registration.