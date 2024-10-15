Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Yango Group, a global tech company, announces the launch of its latest cutting-edge GPT model, YangoGPT. The model’s first implementation can be seen in the human-like AI assistant Yasmina, which has been significantly updated. The upgraded version of the assistant with new capabilities and enhanced generative features is showcased at GITEX Global 2024.

With YangoGPT at its core, Yasmina has gained several important features and capabilities that enable it to assist you in decision-making, generate new ideas, and clarify complex concepts.

Supporting decision-making

Yasmina assists users in making informed decisions on a variety of topics, leveraging its GPT intelligence to provide valuable insights and support. The assistant provides guidance for everyday activities such as making a latte or decorating your home for a loved one’s birthday party. Yasmina also helps with planning tasks, such as comparing vacationпо destinations, scheduling flights and accommodations, and providing all the necessary information for an enjoyable holiday.

You can ask Yasmina for instructions on making Arabic coffee, advice on planning a vegetarian dinner or entertaining children in Dubai, and recommendations for Arabic books to read.

Generating new ideas

Yasmina helps generate new ideas. The assistant can spark users’ creativity, whether they need help brainstorming birthday gift ideas for a friend, planning fun activities, or even crafting poems in Arabic. It also assists in suggesting ideas for content such as blog posts, video scripts, and school projects in Arabic, as well as structuring ideas and offering feedback.

If you want to surprise your friend, just ask the assistant, “Yasmina, how can I plan a surprise for my best friend?”, and it will come up with creative ideas. If you're looking for writing assistance, Yasmina can help you come up with ideas for an article, a script, or a story — it can even suggest a plot twist or an unexpected ending. The assistant can also create a title for your YouTube video — simply describe what your video is going to be about in your prompt. For instance, “Yasmina, create a title for my new YouTube video on how to take great pictures with a smartphone.”

Simplifying complex concepts

Yasmina excels at breaking down complex ideas and making them accessible to anyone. Whether it's scientific principles, cultural practices, or intricacies of language, Yasmina explains concepts in ways that resonate with people of all ages and backgrounds. For instance, it can break down topics like plant growth and aeroplane flight into simple explanations suitable for children. All you need is to ask, “Yasmina, explain to me how aeroplanes fly like I’m a child.”

Maintaining longer context

Yasmina can maintain context and use information from an earlier conversation in the current discussion, which makes it more human-like in its interactions.

Experience Yasmina at GITEX Global 2024

Yango Group invites everyone to explore the enhanced Yasmina in action at the company’s stand, H3-B20, in Hall 3, during GITEX Global 2024.

Yasmina is currently available on innovative smart speakers, Yasmina Midi and Yasmina Mini, and the entertainment super app Yango Play.

About Yango Group

Yango Group is a tech company that transforms global technologies into everyday services tailored for local communities. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, we reshape and enhance leading cutting-edge technologies from around the world into seamlessly integrated daily services for diverse regions. Our mission is to bridge the gap between leading world innovations and local communities, fostering connections and enhancing everyday living experiences.

