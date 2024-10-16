Dubai, UAE: The Beach Vista at Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah was successfully launched by Range Developments, on October 15th at the Bluewaters Forum, Banyan Tree Dubai. The event drew strong interest from brokers, offering a first glimpse of the stunning residential offering, which is the last beachfront development to launch directly opposite the Wynn Al Marjan Resort the MENA region's first iconic gaming destination.

The exclusive launch was hosted by Range Developments' Managing Directors, Mohammed Asaria and Riaz Shariff, who shared insights into this exceptional development, which offers a unique opportunity to live in a world-class destination. Brokers discovered more about the project and Range Developments' global expertise, while a detailed 3D model brought the vision to life, showcasing its standout features and design.

The Beach Vista

The Beach Vista delivers unparalleled resort-style living set in an idyllic setting with direct beach access. Located just minutes from the renowned Wynn Al Marjan Resort, this stunning development features 151 units: 14 studios, 120 one-bedroom residences, and 17 two-bedroom apartments, the majority of which offer breath-taking beachfront and Wynn Al Marjan views.

These extraordinary apartments blend cutting-edge design with premium amenities, offering beachfront lifestyle at its finest. Residents will have exclusive access to a swimming pool, gym, and residents' club, all while being just steps away from Al Marjan Island's vibrant entertainment and dining options.

At the event, brokers learned more about the UAE-based, award-winning Range RAK, renowned for their expertise in luxury living. With a track record of delivering spectacular beachfront resorts, The Beach Vista is their third highly acclaimed project on Al Marjan Island and follows hot on the heels of the success of The Beach House and The Beach Residences.

With more than a decade of expertise in luxury developments, Range Developments has successfully delivered renowned projects such as the Park Hyatt St. Kitts and the InterContinental Dominica Cabrits Resort & Spa. Following the recent opening of the Six Senses in Grenada, the company is now completing the InterContinental Grenada Resort, set to open in 2026.

"The launch of The Beach Vista showcased the strong demand for this exceptional project, which holds the exclusive distinction of being the last beachfront offering positioned directly opposite the Wynn Al Marjan Resort," said Mohammed Asaria, Managing Director and Board Member of Range Developments. "Ras Al Khaimah's robust and diverse economy, along with the anticipated impact of Wynn Al Marjan Island, creates significant investment opportunities and is set to elevate the region's tourism to new heights."

Commenting further Riaz Shariff, Managing Director and Board Member of Range Developments, said, “The Beach Vista represents our third highly sought-after project on Al Marjan Island and offers unrivalled beachside living at this dynamic global destination. With exclusive beach access and a prime location directly opposite the Wynn Resort, we have meticulously crafted The Beach Vista to provide a remarkable living experience in every regard”

Elaborating Asaria added, "Our successful launch event not only highlighted the carefully chosen location and architectural design but also captured the interest of brokers, who eagerly sought to learn more about the unique opportunities presented by The Beach Vista."

Ras Al Khaimah is rapidly becoming one of the UAE's most desirable destinations, with a thriving real estate market offering competitive prices and strong potential for high returns. Attracting both individual and institutional investors, including real estate funds, the steady rise in property values makes it a prime opportunity for capital growth and income generation.

For those seeking to tap into Ras Al Khaimah’s dynamic market and lifestyle potential, The Beach Vista offers prestigious beachfront living and a distinctive investment opportunity. With limited availability and direct beach access, units are priced starting from AED 1,140,000 featuring a 70/30 payment plan and strong potential for returns.

About Range Developments

Range Developments is an award-winning beachfront developer with more than a decade of experience, completing the Park Hyatt St. Kitts (CNN named it ‘Best New Hotel in the Caribbean’ in 2017) and the InterContinental Dominica Cabrits Resort & Spa (Forbes magazine claimed it was the most anticipated hotel opening in the Caribbean in 2019). Range Developments has recently opened the Six Senses La Sagesse in Grenada and is finishing the InterContinental Grenada Resort, due to open in 2026. Range Developments has also created a number of ultra luxury properties in some of Dubai’s most prestigious neighbourhoods.

In 2023, Range Developments acquired a number of beachfront land parcels on Al Marjan Island and is developing 600 apartments across 3 projects.

Learn more about Range Developments by visiting the website at www.rangerak.ae