After launching a profoundly redesigned version of its global bestseller last year, today Tesla announced the introduction of the new Model Y Performance in the United Arab Emirates.

Building on the improvements brought to the Model Y lineup - extensive reengineering maximizing efficiency, comfort, connectivity, and safety, along with a resigned interior and exterior, the new Model Y Performance benefits from a series of curated upgrades, elevating refinement, design and performance to the next level.

The Most Refined Model Y Ever

At Tesla, performance is not a synonym for compromise Tesla’s performance vehicles deliver first-class speed and handling, while still offering everyday comfort and efficiency. Each comes with an upgraded package, designed for those seeking the best in class.

With the launch of the new Model Y Performance, Tesla is introducing a distinctly upgraded version of its most popular vehicle.

In addition to the premium features standard on all Model Y vehicles such as a panoramic glass roof with acoustic glass throughout the cabin, an 8” rear touchscreen, power reclining second-row seats, Autopilot, over-the-air software updates, and more the new Model Y Performance adds:

Specific front fascia, upgraded for high-speed performance

Specific rear fascia, upgraded for high-speed performance

New 21” Arachnid 2.0 staggered forged wheels, with integrated aero covers for improved efficiency

Performance Red Brake Calipers

Performance badge on the liftgate

Puddle Lamps with Performance badge

Glossy Black finishes on front fascia, rear fascia and mirror caps

Carbon Fiber Spoiler, for enhanced high-speed stability

Front row Performance Seats, with powered thigh cushion extenders

Carbon-Fiber Dash and Doors trim inserts

Aluminum Pedals

An all-new 16” touchscreen, with thinner bezels and higher resolution offers nearly 80% more pixels than the former 15.4” display, delivering a smoother and more immersive experience whether adjusting vehicle controls or watching your favorite series while parked.

All these upgrades give Model Y Performance a more distinctive and aggressive look, making it immediately recognizable on the road while staying true to Tesla’s sleek and functional signature design.

Maximum Performance, Adrenaline and Efficiency

The new Model Y Performance delivers 460HP, accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds, and reaches a top speed of 250km/h. Thanks to Tesla’s highly efficient signature design where all components work seamlessly together the vehicle achieves a consumption of 16.2 kWh/100 km, unlocking a range of 580 km WLTP, making it one of the most efficient performance EVs available on the road today.

An upgraded battery pack, equipped with new cells offering higher energy density, provides more energy without adding weight. Its state-of-the-art performance drive unit delivers more torque, power, and improved efficiency. Capable of higher thermal and performance limits than previous generations, it gives the new Model Y Performance quick acceleration and an elevated top speed without sacrificing energy efficiency.

The new Model Y Performance benefits from upgraded chassis hardware that matches the increased performance of the powertrain. New springs, stabilizer bars, and bushings result in a chassis that feels more intuitive and responsive. The new adaptive suspension system, designed in-house by Tesla takes advantage of an all-new control algorithm delivering a balanced ride and handling character optimized for all driving scenarios, adjusting in real-time to driver and road inputs, expanding the vehicle’s performance envelope and capability.

Benefiting from Tesla’s expertise in seamlessly integrating hardware and software, the new Model Y Performance introduces customizable drive modes that influence the adaptive suspension, stability assist, traction, and vehicle dynamics controls. This creates greater freedom and a more engaging driving experience tailored to the driver’s mood. All settings are easily accessible through the intuitive center touchscreen, allowing quick adjustments to vehicle dynamics.

Now available in the United Arab Emirates

Whether it’s a long-distance road trip in full comfort, an exhilarating drive on winding roads, or spending a special evening in a unique place, or bringing home large items after a Sunday outing, the new Model Y Performance handles it all with ease.

Customers in the United Arab Emirates will be able to order their Model Y Performance with our newly released Marine Blue paint.

Marine Blue is a dark blue with a clean metallic effect. Its clear highlights and dense undertones give it a sophisticated and mysterious look that expresses the serene abyssal feel of the deep ocean.

In the United Arab Emirates, is now available at AED 239,990.

Configuration and order: Model Y Performance

Customer deliveries will debut in March 2026.