Launch of new McLaren Dubai showroom is marked by glamorous gala event showcasing the largest standalone McLaren showroom in the world, headlined by epic lightshow illuminating the Dubai night sky

Official opening of new showroom headlined by regional debut of the new McLaren 750S supercar, alongside an exclusive display of iconic McLaren road cars

McLaren Dubai, the official Retail Partner of McLaren Automotive for the emirate of Dubai, has officially inaugurated the biggest standalone McLaren showroom in the world. Located in a key location on Sheikh Zayed Road, the stunning new showroom is in the same McLaren Dubai complex as the largest dedicated McLaren Service Centre globally, which opened in 2022.

Massively enhancing McLaren’s presence in the Middle East & Africa, the state-of-the-art retail facility is operated by McLaren Dubai, represented by Performance Tuning L.L.C., a part of the Khalifa Juma Al Nabooda Group of Companies.

Michael Leiters, CEO of McLaren Automotive, was present at the grand opening gala, along with more than 200 customers and VIPs, who were also treated to the regional unveiling of the breath-taking new McLaren 750S. A dazzling lightshow welcoming guests brought downtown Dubai to a standstill, visible for miles around the new showroom and joining the night-time cityscape alongside buildings such as the Burj Khalifa – the world’s tallest building. The glamourous event also included a display of iconic McLaren road cars that included a McLaren P1, a McLaren Senna, a Speedtail, and a 765LT to name a few.

“I offer my warmest congratulations to the team at McLaren Dubai on the launch of this spectacular new showroom. Dubai is McLaren’s biggest market in the UAE and this landmark opening is a key milestone in McLaren’s growth globally, as well as further strengthening our presence in the region. This impressive new facility will enhance the customer journey for McLaren enthusiasts in the Emirates, ensuring that we deliver an unparalleled ownership experience that goes beyond the satisfaction of possessing one of the world’s finest supercars, to being part of McLaren’s own story in the region.”

Michael Leiters, Chief Executive Officer, McLaren Automotive

“We are extremely proud to be launching the largest McLaren showroom in the world here in Dubai. This facility represents our commitment to the success of McLaren in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, where our mission is to combine the exhilarating performance and engineering excellence of McLaren supercars with an exceptional ownership experience to ensure that we continue to exceed the expectations of our discerning clientele well into the future.”

Juma Khalifa Al Nabooda, Board Member, Khalifa Juma Al Nabooda Group of Companies

The new McLaren showroom spans 950sqm of floorspace, and features a striking and vast vehicle display gallery. In addition to the vehicle display gallery and customer service booths, the new McLaren Dubai facility also includes a McLaren Special Operations studio, where customers can personalise their new McLaren vehicles in a virtually limitless number of ways.

The facility adds to the existing Dubai Service Centre opened in May 2022, which spans over 3,400 sqm of space, comprising six work areas, and operated by a dedicated team of McLaren-trained engineers with more than 40 years of combined McLaren experience. With a maximum capacity of 150 vehicles per month, the Service Centre is future-proofed to capture the sustainable growth of the McLaren brand in the core UAE market.

For more information on McLaren Dubai or the award-winning range of McLaren supercars, please visit www.dubai.mclaren.com. For the latest news and updates related to McLaren in Dubai, please follow @mclaren.dubai on Instagram.

About McLaren Automotive:

McLaren Automotive is a creator of luxury, high-performance supercars.

Every vehicle is hand-assembled at the McLaren Production Centre (MPC) in Woking, Surrey, England.

Launched in 2010, the company is now the largest part of the McLaren Group.

The company’s product portfolio of GT, supercar, Motorsport and Ultimate models are retailed through over 100 retailers in over 40 markets around the world.

McLaren is a pioneer that continuously pushes the boundaries. In 1981, it introduced lightweight and strong carbon fibre chassis into Formula 1 with the McLaren MP4/1.

Then in 1993 it designed and built the McLaren F1 road car - the company has not built a car without a carbon fibre chassis since. As part of the Ultimate Series, McLaren was the first to deliver a hybrid hypercar, the McLaren P1™. In 2016, it announced a new hybrid hyper-GT and confirmed in 2018 that the next Ultimate car would be the Speedtail.

2019 saw McLaren launch the 600LT Spider, the new GT and the track-only McLaren Senna GTR. It also unveiled the 620R and McLaren Elva before launching the 765LT the following year.

In 2021, the company unveiled its all-new high-performance hybrid supercar, the McLaren Artura.

The Artura is the first McLaren to benefit from the McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA). The MCLA is designed, developed and manufactured at the McLaren Composites Technology Centre in the Sheffield region of England using world-first processes and will spearhead the brand’s electrified future.

Most recently, it unveiled the lightest and most powerful series-production McLaren, the 750S.

McLaren Automotive also chooses to partner with like-minded, world-leading companies and organisations who push the boundaries in their respective fields. These include Ashurst, Bowers & Wilkins, Gulf, Pirelli, Plan International, Richard Mille and Tumi.

About McLaren Group:

The McLaren Group is a global leader in luxury automotive and elite motorsports with a focus on its Automotive supercar and Racing businesses.

Founded in 1963 by racer, engineer and entrepreneur Bruce McLaren, the Group is formed of McLaren Automotive, which hand-builds lightweight supercars; and a majority stake in McLaren Racing which competes in the Formula 1 World Championship and INDYCAR in the US.

The Group is globally headquartered at the iconic McLaren Technology Centre in Woking, Surrey, England.

With a reputation for innovation and technological excellence, McLaren is one of the UK’s largest independent companies.

