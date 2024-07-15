Personalised spaciousness in the seven-seater with enhanced interior features and customisable options

The Q7 showcases striking HD Matrix LED headlights, digital OLED rear lights, and a range of design enhancements for a standout presence on the road

With powerful engine options and advanced suspension systems, the Audi Q7 and SQ7 deliver a dynamic and refined driving experience

The new Audi Q7 is now available in showrooms, customers can visit www.audi-me.com/Q7 for more information

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Audi Middle East has announced the arrival of the new Audi Q7, a vehicle that redefines luxury comfort, cutting-edge design, and powerful performance in the luxury SUV segment. Building on Audi's legacy of excellence, the Q7 combines advanced technology with sophisticated design elements to deliver a personalised and unparalleled driving experience.

The interior of the Audi Q7 has been meticulously crafted to offer luxurious comfort and versatility. Featuring a variable interior concept, the Q7 provides ample space for up to seven passengers, making it ideal for family outings, business trips, or leisurely drives. Customers can personalise their Q7 with a range of interior options, including decorative inlays, seat designs with contrasting stitching, and advanced driver assistance systems for added convenience and safety. The updated infotainment system now supports third-party applications, providing seamless integration and enhanced connectivity for a more responsive and user-friendly experience.

The Audi Q7 will be available with two engine options: the 45 TFSI, featuring a four-cylinder petrol engine delivering 252 HP, and the 55 TFSI, which boasts a robust six-cylinder petrol engine producing 340 HP. This performance is supported by advanced suspension systems, including electronically controlled air suspension with adaptive damping and optional all-wheel steering, ensuring a dynamic, controlled, and comfortable driving experience. Additionally, the Q7 is equipped with advanced driver assistance systems, such as adaptive cruise control and lane assist, which work together to ensure a safe and comfortable driving experience.

The Audi SQ7 TFSI combines sportiness with high performance, featuring a V8 TFSI petrol engine that produces 507 HP and 770 Nm of torque. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.1 seconds. The SQ7 is equipped with an advanced suspension package, including torque vectoring and electromechanical active roll stabilisation (eAWS), enhancing precision and stability. The sporty design includes a redesigned spoiler, expressive diffuser, and larger air intakes with honeycomb grilles —standard 21-inch wheels, with an option for 22-inch size and high-performance braking systems.

Externally, the largest and most versatile SUV in Audi's lineup, the Q7, embodies the brand's modern design language with its minimalist form and clean surfaces. Its powerful proportions, emphasised by distinctive exterior colours and wheels, highlight its confident stance. The Audi Singleframe grille with vertical inlays distinguishes it as a top model. The interplay between the grille and higher-positioned headlights creates a powerful front-end architecture. The new colour-framed air intakes add to its self-assured appearance, integrating seamlessly into the vehicle's design.

Audi's design philosophy for the Q7 extends to reducing decorative elements, achieving a purist look that underscores its robust off-road capabilities. The S-line exterior package enhances its sporty appeal with accentuated side air intakes. Optional Black and Black Plus optics packages offer striking accents, complementing the HD Matrix LED headlights and digital OLED rear lights. These lighting elements not only enhance visibility but also contribute to the Q7's premium-class character, making it a standout choice in the luxury SUV segment.

The Audi Q7's suspension system epitomises the brand's signature driving characteristics: balanced, solid, controlled, precise, and effortless. Standard equipment includes features like electronically controlled air suspension with continuously adaptive damping, offering a customisable ride height and level control.

On the highway, the suspension automatically adjusts to lower by up to 30 millimetres, improving stability at higher speeds. Off-road capabilities are boosted with the "Lift" function in Audi drive select, increasing ground clearance by up to 60 millimetres. Optional all-wheel steering enhances safety and comfort, reducing the turning radius and increasing manoeuvrability, especially at low speeds. The advanced suspension package further refines handling, making manoeuvring in various environments effortless and enjoyable for Q7 drivers.

"The new Audi Q7 represents the pinnacle of luxury, comfort, and performance," said Rene Koneberg, Managing Director of Audi Middle East. "With its advanced technology, sophisticated design elements, and powerful engine options, the Audi Q7 offers customers an exceptional driving experience that combines style, comfort, and performance."

The Audi Q7 is now available at Audi dealerships across the Middle East. For more information about the Audi Q7 and its features, customers can visit www.audi-me.com/Q7 or contact their nearest Audi dealer.

Audi Middle East Communications

Maryna Slichna

Audi Middle East PR Manager

Email: maryna.slichna@vwgme.com

news.audimiddleeast.com

About Audi Group

The Audi Group is one of the most successful manufacturers of automobiles and motorcycles in the premium and luxury segment. The brands Audi, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Ducati produce at 21 locations in 12 countries. In 2023, the Audi Group delivered 1.86 million Audi vehicles, 13,560 Bentley vehicles, 10,112 Lamborghini vehicles, and 58,224 Ducati motorcycles to customers. In the 2023 fiscal year, AUDI Group achieved a total revenue of €69.9 billion and an operating profit of €6.3 billion.

AUDI AG’s commitment to the region was confirmed through the foundation of its fully owned subsidiary in 2005, Audi Middle East, which covers Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Audi Middle East is systematically pursuing its path toward becoming a provider of sustainable, individual, premium mobility. Find out more about our models and our future-forward strategy for a sustainable future at www.audi-me.com www.audi-me.comand news.audimiddleeast.com.