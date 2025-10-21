Dubai, UAE – Sobha Realty has announced the launch of Sobha AquaCrest, the second residential cluster within its landmark Downtown UAQ | Sobha Realty masterplan; a transformative USD 20 billion coastal destination that is redefining the urban and architectural landscape of Umm Al Quwain.

Spanning 25 million square feet, Downtown UAQ | Sobha Realty stands among the most ambitious coastal masterplans in the Northern Emirates, featuring seven kilometers of uninterrupted beachfront and a total coastline of eleven kilometers. Upon completion, it will accommodate over 150,000 residents and offer a blend of luxury residences, marinas, retail boulevards, offices, hospitality, and leisure zones, all designed to elevate beachfront living through sustainable urban design and timeless craftsmanship.

Sobha AquaCrest, a five-tower cluster comprising one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments and duplexes, is set for handover by June 2029. Blending contemporary design with coastal tranquility, the cluster embodies Sobha Realty’s signature precision and attention to detail. Each residence integrates advanced sustainability features, including double-glazed façades for superior heat and sound insulation, energy-efficient HVAC systems, district cooling for reduced power consumption, EV charging stations, and the use of eco-friendly materials that contribute to a healthier living environment.

Commenting on the launch, Francis Alfred, Managing Director of Sobha Realty, said:

“Downtown UAQ | Sobha Realty is envisioned as a new urban landmark; a vibrant, self-contained city that seamlessly integrates modern design, sustainability, and coastal beauty. Sobha AquaCrest marks the next chapter in this vision, bringing together architectural excellence and beachfront serenity to create a truly distinctive community.”

More than half of the Downtown UAQ | Sobha Realty masterplan is dedicated to open and green spaces, creating a harmonious balance between nature and modernity. Landscaped parks, jogging tracks, and beach promenades will be interwoven throughout the community, encouraging active and connected lifestyles. The masterplan is also conceived as a next-generation mobility hub, with future provisions for air and water taxis, enabling seamless, sustainable connectivity across the emirate.

The wider community will feature an array of cultural, wellness, and leisure experiences, from an Art and Design District and a Museum and Marine Experience Center to a Wellness Park, multiple - marinas, public beach, retail and dining promenade, and open-air Amphitheatre. Together, these elements will bring vibrancy and life to Umm Al Quwain’s coastline while fostering a deep connection with its natural environment.

Sustainability remains the foundation of Sobha Realty’s long-term vision for the Northern Emirates. Both Downtown UAQ | Sobha Realty and Sobha Siniya Island reflect a shared commitment to eco-sensitive development, marine conservation, and responsible coastal planning. Sobha Siniya Island alone dedicates 60 percent of its total area to protected green zones, mangroves, and open natural habitats.

Together, these two master developments are projected to contribute nearly 30 percent of Sobha Realty’s total sales in 2025, with a combined sales of AED 12 billion, underscoring growing investor confidence in Umm Al Quwain’s long-term growth potential.

As Sobha Realty expands its presence beyond Dubai, the brand continues to strengthen its legacy as one of the UAE’s most trusted names in real estate; a developer whose craftsmanship, foresight, and integrity continue to set new benchmarks in the industry.

About Sobha Realty

Sobha Realty is an international luxury developer committed to redefining the art of living through sustainable communities. Established in 1976 as an interior decoration firm in Oman by PNC Menon – a visionary entrepreneur, the company has grown its presence with developments and investments in the UAE, Oman, and India. For nearly five decades, Sobha Realty has been redefining the real estate value chain through ‘Backward Integration,’ by leveraging its inherent in-house capabilities of conceptualisation, design, and development. Today, the firm has developed into one of the most prominent and premium real estate developers in the UAE as well as aims to become a global real estate developer, with its essence, ‘The Art of Detail,’ remaining deeply embedded in the organisation’s DNA. With a proven track record of delivering projects ahead of schedule, the company has fourteen masterplans across the UAE and is continually expanding its presence in the city with a number of other prominent projects. The flagship community of Sobha Realty (Sobha Hartland) is a thriving community that is home to over 11,000 residents.