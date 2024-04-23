Dubai, UAE: - DAMAC Properties unveils Natura, a premium residential development nestled within the lush surroundings of DAMAC Hills 2. Offering an exquisite blend of modern living and natural splendor, Natura presents a collection of luxury 4-bedroom townhouses designed to elevate the lifestyle of its residents.

Luxury Living Redefined

Natura features townhouses ranging from 2,352 to 2,415 square feet in size, with plot areas spanning from 1,208 to 2,949 square feet. These meticulously crafted residences span three floors, offering spacious interiors and thoughtful floor plans designed for comfort and functionality.

Amenities Beyond Compare

Residents of Natura will enjoy privileged access to an array of amenities within the DAMAC Hills 2 community, including Malibu Beach, a paintball park, a wave pool, a lazy river, a Zen Garden, a petting zoo, a fishing lake, outdoor cinemas, and more. Fitness enthusiasts can take advantage of various sports facilities such as running tracks, tennis courts, cricket pitches, basketball courts, volleyball courts, and football fields.

Conveniently Located, Yet Serenely Secluded

Strategically located near Al Qudra Road and major highways, Natura ensures easy access to key areas of the city, including Dubai Marina, Business Bay, and Dubai International Airport, all reachable within a 35-minute drive. Moreover, the surrounding area offers a host of infrastructure facilities within walking distance, including supermarkets, clinics, and nurseries, catering to the diverse needs of residents.

Investment Opportunities Await

"As of Q1 2024, the starting rental price for a 4-bedroom townhouse in DAMAC Hills 2 is AED 80,000 (USD 22,000) per year, with an impressive average gross yield of 6.7%.This positions Natura as an exceptionally attractive investment opportunity in Dubai's real estate market. Additionally, investors in Natura have the opportunity to secure residency visas, with options available for both 2-year and 10-year visas based on the property value, making it an even more compelling proposition for investors seeking residency in the UAE." says Soliman Hossameldin, Real Estate Digital Marketing Expert.

Exclusive Offers for Discerning Buyers

To further enhance the value proposition, DAMAC Properties offers discounts ranging from 1% to 5% for bulk property purchases in Natura. Additionally, as a special launch offer, interested buyers are provided with a 4% DLD waiver, adding to the allure of investing in this prestigious development.

Seize Your Opportunity at Natura

With its perfect blend of luxury, comfort, and investment potential, Natura at DAMAC Hills 2 represents a unique opportunity to experience the best of Dubai living. For more information on Natura and investment opportunities, please contact our agents.

