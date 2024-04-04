Dubai:– Step into the enchanting world of Mirage at The Oasis, a sanctuary where opulence meets natural beauty. This exceptional development by Emaar offers a lifestyle of unparalleled luxury, set amidst the breathtaking landscapes of The Oasis.

Harmony of Opulence and Craftsmanship

Mirage at The Oasis presents elegant 5- and 6-bedroom villas that epitomize refined craftsmanship and luxury living. Each home is meticulously designed to provide residents with a serene yet sophisticated environment, where everyday experiences are transformed into extraordinary moments of tranquility and opulence.

Soliman Hossameldin, Director of Digital Marketing at D&B Properties, remarked, "Mirage at Oasis presents an unparalleled opportunity for investors seeking to capitalize on the growing demand for premium residential properties. With its unique location advantages, world-class amenities, and limited inventory, Mirage at Oasis promises attractive returns on investment for savvy investors."

Iconic Views

Immerse yourself in the mesmerizing spectacle of Mirage, where networked waterways form a picturesque bond with nature, creating an unparalleled backdrop for luxurious living.

The Project: Mirage at The Oasis

Every aspect of Mirage is meticulously curated to offer residents a seamless connection to their surroundings. With cutting-edge designs and expansive outdoor spaces, residents can indulge in awe-inspiring landscapes right from the comfort of their homes.

A Harmony of Design and Nature

Mirage offers a variety of villa designs and facade styles to suit individual preferences, all boasting breathtaking views of the water canals and communal spaces. With expansive backyards, residents have the opportunity to create their own private haven amidst the beauty of The Oasis.

Luxurious Living Redefined

The interiors of Mirage exude modern refinement, with premium materials and exquisite finishes combining to create an atmosphere of upscale comfort and inviting elegance.

A World of Exceptional Amenities

Residents of Mirage can indulge in a lifestyle of sophistication and calm, complemented by an array of world-class amenities that surpass expectations.

Immerse in Pure Luxury: The Oasis

Spanning over 100 million square feet, The Oasis offers the ultimate living experience in a private, resort-like setting. With over 7,000 residential units, 25% of the land dedicated to open spaces and amenities, and four international golf courses in close proximity, The Oasis is the epitome of refined waterside living.

-Ends-

About Emaar

Emaar is a global pioneer in creating vibrant and sustainable communities, with a proven track record of delivering iconic developments that redefine lifestyles. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Emaar continues to shape the future of real estate.

About D&B Properties

With nearly a decade’s experience in the UAE Real Estate market, D&B Properties is an acclaimed, award-winning firm and one of the leading brokerage companies in Dubai. Our success is defined by the gratification of our clients and the milestones we have achieved since 2015. We have been recognized as the ‘Top Broker of Emaar’ in four consecutive years and have made premium collaborations with leading developers - such as Emaar, Nakheel, Dubai Properties, DAMAC, SOBHA - and listing platforms - such as houza, Bayut, Property Finder, and Yalla Deals. For more details visit - https://dandbdubai.com/.