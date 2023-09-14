Riyadh, KSA: Intigral, the media arm of stc Group and leader in digital entertainment in Saudi Arabia and the MENA region, participated in the Digital Experience Show 2023, held on September 5-6 at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Qurtuba, Riyadh.

The event brought together global and regional industry leaders to provide valuable insights and practical solutions around the opportunities and challenges in leveraging digital experience. In-depth sessions on a wide range of topics were held, including pioneering digital experiences strategies, technology infrastructure support, and reimagining digital experiences to optimize business advantages, promote customer engagement, and boost retention rates.

Intigral Director of Customer Ops & Customer Experience, Zahra Alsamurae, addressed the strengths of the company’s digital ecosystem during a panel titled ‘Deep Dive: Strengthening your digital experience management strategy through capability building’. “At Intigral, we leverage the digital revolution to complement it with the human sentiment to passionately craft a curated user experience.

We focus on harnessing a customer-centric culture to deliver engaging solutions to our viewers in Saudi Arabia and the region. The foundation of our operations begins with leveraging innovation to pinpoint and address pressing pain points within the video streaming experience and optimize them throughout the customer journey. This is all within a strategy that prioritizes investments in user-friendly interfaces, AI-powered features, and responsive customer support, including deploying advanced recommendation algorithms and content assistant chatbots. Intigral seamlessly combines AI innovation and human expertise to provide customers with a streamlined, engaging, and immersive entertainment experience.”

Under the theme "The Business of Digital Experience", the 2023 Digital Experience Show Middle East provided a platform for valuable networking opportunities, fostering connections and championing cutting-edge digital strategies that empower organizations to thrive in this rapidly evolving digital landscape.

