Interocean Marine Services (Interocean) has officially opened its new office, located in the heart of Dubai’s prestigious Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC). This milestone marks a significant step in Interocean’s global strategy and underscores its long-term commitment to supporting the rapidly evolving energy and maritime sectors in the Middle East.

Interocean’s expansion into the region reflects its commitment to bringing expert skills to support groundbreaking energy projects currently transforming the Middle East. The move also builds on the company’s established regional presence through its merged sister company – Rigmar Group, which has successfully delivered multiple projects in the area over the years.

The Dubai office opening follows the formation of Interocean Energy Services FZCO, the company’s Middle East entity, and the appointment of three senior leaders: Robert Dalziel as Managing Director, Janko Bukovcan as Divisional Director and Karthik Elango as Business Unit Director. With a strong leadership team and a growing pipeline of muti-million-dollar contracts already secured, Interocean is well positioned to support major energy and maritime projects across the region.

Commencing this year, Interocean is delivering a comprehensive range of services including marine operations, engineering, asset integrity, and maintenance – all under its ‘Move-Manage-Maintain’ philosophy, which combines Interocean’s marine expertise with Rigmar’s heritage in project execution and asset integrity.

The new Dubai office currently supports a team of 10 employees, with plans to grow the regional headcount by 150% over the next 12 months to meet increasing client demand.

Commenting on the Middle East update, Managing Director, Robert Dalziel, said: “Opening our Dubai office is a landmark moment for Interocean. The Middle East is a key region for our business, and establishing a strong local presence backed by proven leadership ensures we continue delivering operational excellence for our clients. As our clients pursue international growth, Interocean is matching that ambition - expanding our global reach to provide world-class marine, engineering, and asset integrity services with local agility and insight. This move reflects both our confidence in the region’s energy future and our long-term commitment to supporting clients wherever they operate.”

Interocean’s Dubai base joins its expanding global network of offices in the UK, Norway, West Africa, North America, highlighting the company’s commitment to providing on-the-ground expertise and tailored service wherever its clients operate.

Looking ahead, Interocean anticipates a significant increase in activity throughout the remainder of 2025 and beyond. The company has ambitious plans to further expand its regional footprint, with new offices planned in Abu Dhabi, Doha, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia, reinforcing its vision for sustainable, global growth.

About Interocean: From planning, design and installation to operational maintenance, Interocean provides a comprehensive range of services to the offshore marine and energy sectors. Headquartered in Glasgow, Interocean operates a global network of offices in the UK, Norway, West Africa, North America and the UAE.