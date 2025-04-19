Doha, Qatar – Msheireb Properties has revealed that International Workplace Group (IWG), the world's largest hybrid workspace platform with brands including Spaces and Regus, will open a flexible workspace in the thriving Msheireb Downtown Doha. With the long-term shift to more flexible ways of working, IWG is expanding its network to keep pace with rising demand for flexible workspaces across Qatar. The company’s opening in the district is seen as another strong endorsement of the area's growing reputation as a business hub.

The opening comes on the heels of IWG posting its highest-ever revenue, cashflow and earnings growth in its history and achieving rapid network growth, signing 899 new centres to its network since January 2024 and opening 624 new workspaces.

Eng. Ali Mohammed Al Kuwari, CEO of Msheireb Properties, stressed the significance of the move, and said: "IWG's decision to expand in Msheireb Downtown Doha speaks to the business appeal of our downtown. As a preferred destination for commercial tenants, Msheireb Downtown Doha continues to establish itself as a leading business district, attracting top multinational companies and organisations."

Importantly, IWG’s offerings go beyond serving large corporations. The growing trend of self-employment, the gig economy, and the rise of young entrepreneurs are fuelling the demand for flexible workspaces. "The flexible workspace solutions provided by IWG are tailored to meet the needs of young entrepreneurs, offering them the flexibility to grow their businesses while creating a collaborative and supportive environment for success," added Eng. Al Kuwari.

Msheireb Downtown Doha has rapidly become one of Qatar’s most important commercial centres. Its combination of advanced infrastructure and strategic positioning makes it a highly appealing location for companies across a variety of sectors. The district is also committed to sustainability, offering eco-friendly solutions that align with the values of companies seeking to reduce their environmental impact.

The opening is part of the broader trend of businesses choosing Msheireb Downtown Doha as their base of operations. With its prime location, modern infrastructure, and commitment to sustainability, the district has become an attractive area for both established corporations and small businesses alike. The IWG location is an impressive workspace complete with co-working spaces, private offices, meeting rooms and creative areas. It will meet the sharply rising demand for top class flexible working space in the area.

Research by leading academics has found that flexibility in working patterns offers a multitude of benefits for employees, including enhanced work-life balance, financial savings and health benefits. Employers also reap the rewards of hybrid models through increased firm productivity, cost savings and a more efficient, engaged workforce.

With explosive market growth as companies of all sizes adopt hybrid working for the long-term, it is predicted that 30% of all commercial real estate will be flexible workspace by 2030. With International Workplace Group, partners are able to capitalise on this fast-growing sector, while being supported by International Workplace Group’s unparalleled experience. Hybrid working offers companies a significantly lower cost base with an average saving of $11,000 USD per employee.

International Workplace Group is the global leader in hybrid working – featuring thousands of locations in more than 120 countries with members able to access all of the locations and business services via the IWG app.

As the ongoing shift towards hybrid working accelerates, the potential for further growth is exponential with an estimated 1.2 billion white collar workers globally and a total addressable market of more than $2 trillion USD. In 2024, International Workplace Group welcomed 899 new partner locations and counts 83 per cent of Fortune 500 companies among its customer base.

Mark Dixon, CEO & Founder of International Workplace Group PLC, commented: “We are establishing a stronger and much-needed footprint in Doha with this latest opening. As an important business hub, Msheireb Downtown Doha is a fantastic place for us to boost our expansion plans. We are very pleased to work in partnership with Msheireb Properties to develop a cutting-edge workspace to their buildings.

Our opening comes at a time when more and more companies are discovering that flexible and platform working is incredibly popular with employees, improving their work-life balance and satisfaction, while also providing a multitude of benefits to companies. Our workplace model is proven to increase productivity and allows for a business to scale up or down at significantly reduced costs while providing access to thousands of locations.”

The opening by IWG follows significant announcements from other prominent organizations who have recently announced their relocation or expansion in the downtown this year. Qatar Airways, for example, has announced that it will relocate its global headquarters to Msheireb Downtown Doha in 2025. Moreover, the International Media Office, the Government Communications Office, and Media City Qatar have all made Msheireb Downtown Doha their home. These strategic moves further reinforce the area's growing importance as a leading global business and media hub.

Msheireb Downtown Doha’s commercial offerings provide a nurturing environment for small businesses and entrepreneurs, alongside large corporations. It offers diverse office spaces, state-of-the-art technology, and world-class amenities, including seamless connectivity within the city. Additionally, the area features over 10,000 integrated underground parking spaces, the world’s largest, and bespoke, high-quality interiors designed to enhance its aesthetic appeal.

With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and accessibility, Msheireb Downtown Doha is well-positioned to continue attracting businesses from around the world. The area’s unique combination of modernity and sustainability makes it an ideal choice for organisations looking for a dynamic and future-focused environment.

About Msheireb Properties

Msheireb Properties is a subsidiary of Qatar Foundation for Education, Sciences and Community Development and Qatar's leading sustainable property developer, supporting the goals of Qatar’s 2030 Vision and Qatar Foundation’s objectives.

Its mission is to change how people think about urban living and improve their overall quality of life through innovations that encourage social interaction, respect for culture, and greater care for the environment.

Its signature project, Msheireb Downtown Doha, is one of the smartest, most sustainable city districts, which employs a new approach to urban planning by combining traditional methods and modern technology to preserve Qatar's environment and cultural identity. All buildings are either Gold or Platinum LEED-certified.

It is an integrated city that embraces modern, fully furnished residential units, a range of mixed-use and commercial buildings that offer a wide array of retail and business services, and cultural facilities. It is also the home to Msheireb Museums, Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Al Wadi Hotel - MGallery by AccorHotels, Park Hyatt Hotel, Msheireb Galleria, and Barahat Msheireb- the biggest open-air covered pedestrian square in the region.

About International Workplace Group PLC

International Workplace Group is the global leader in hybrid work solutions and workspace brands. We create personal, financial, and strategic value for businesses of every size. From some of the most exciting companies and well-known organizations on the planet, to individuals and the next generation of industry leaders. All of them harness the power of International Workplace Group’s hybrid working platform to increase their productivity, efficiency, agility, and market proximity.

International Workplace Group’s unrivalled network coverage includes approximately 4,000 locations across more than 120 countries and 83% of Fortune 500 companies are amongst our growing customer base.

Through our brands including Regus, Spaces, HQ and Signature, we help millions of people and their businesses to work more productively. We do so by providing the world’s leading hybrid work platform with professional, inspiring and collaborative workspaces and digital services all available via the International Workplace Group’s app.

Visit www.iwgplc.com and for more information on partnering with International Workplace Group, see: https://www.iwgplc.com/develop-a-location