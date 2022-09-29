International Securities is the market leading securities brokerage firm in the UAE with over 20,000 customers and a market share close to 60%

The new global trading and digital onboarding platform is expected to double International Securities’ customer base over the next 18 months

Abu Dhabi, UAE: International Securities, an Abu Dhabi-based securities brokerage firm, and a subsidiary of the International Holding Company (ADX:IHC) has launched a new global trading and digital onboarding platform for local and international investors. The new digital platform will enable investors from all corners of the world to generate national investor number (NIN) and gain access to securities listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and the Dubai Financial Market (DFM).

As a result of this innovative platform, customers can open a brokerage account with International Securities, and transact freely from anywhere in the world. By digitising this process both local and international customers will benefit from the digitally-enabled experience, and can participate in upcoming IPOs across both ADX and DFM.

Ayman Hamed, CEO of International Securities, said: ”Our aim is to attract more international investors to the UAE and support the UAE’s increasingly vibrant and mature capital market ecosystem. With this new platform, both our local and international customers will benefit from a seamless digital experience, with freedom to transact from anywhere in the world. They will also be able to register their interest for any upcoming IPOs in the UAE, which is in high demand amongst the international investors. By expanding our customer base beyond our borders, we expect to increase participation of international investors on both the ADX and DFM, and support their growth plans.”

Saeed Hamad Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of ADX, added: “We welcome this new global trading and digital onboarding platform which aligns with our strategy of enhancing liquidity, increasing trading activity, and attracting more international investors. We continue to deepen our market capabilities and appeal while attracting more foreign investment into Abu Dhabi. Net foreign investment on ADX increased by 136% during the first half of the year reaching AED 12 billion, which is a testament to the strong international and institutional interest in our growing and dynamic exchange.”

International Securities is the leading securities brokerage firm in the UAE with about 60% market share and close to 20,000 customers to-date. Through the launch of this new trading platform, the company is expected to double its customer base over the next 18 months. International Securities remains committed to support capital markets and trading activity with ambitions closely aligned with both the ADX’s and DFM’s plans to increase liquidity, market capitalisation and trading activity.

About International Securities: International Securities was founded in 2001 as the brokerage and has a strong track record and an extensive understanding of the UAE's capital markets. International Securities has about 60% of market share with market turnover of more than 490 billion in 2021 and close to 20,000 clients till date.

About International Holding Company (IHC)

IHC was founded in 1998 as part of an initiative to diversify and develop non-oil business sectors in the UAE and has grown to become the most valuable listed holding company in the Middle East with a market cap of AED 619 billion as of 30 June 2022. The company endeavors to implement sustainability, innovation, and economic diversification initiatives across what is now one of the region's largest conglomerates. IHC is included in FTSE ADX 15 Index (FADX 15), representing the top 15 largest and most liquid companies on the ADX.

IHC has a clear objective of enhancing its portfolio through acquisitions, strategic investments, and business combinations. Comprising more than 372 entities and 52,345 employees, IHC seeks to expand and diversify its holdings across a growing number of sectors, including Real Estate, Agriculture, Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Utilities, Industries, IT and Communications, Retail and Leisure, and Capital.

With a core strategy to enhance shareholder value and achieve growth, IHC drives operational synergies and maximizes cost efficiencies across all verticals it also continues to evaluate investment opportunities through direct ownership and entering partnerships in the UAE and abroad. As the world changes and new opportunities arise, IHC remains focused on resilience, innovation, and redefining the marketplace for itself, its clients, and its partners.