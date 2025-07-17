Pilots in ISP LABSchools reveal English language learning progress exceeds industry benchmarks with support of EdTech tools

ISP committed to investing in research-led innovation to improve teaching efficiency and learning outcomes

UAE, Dubai: International Schools Partnership (ISP), a global community of over 105 schools across 25 countries, 11 of which are in Qatar and UAE, has announced a strategic partnership with FlashAcademy®, the award-winning digital platform for English as an Additional Language (EAL) learning. The partnership is part of ISP’s wider commitment to delivering impactful learning experiences grounded in research-led innovation that aligns with its Learning.First.™ approach.

Commencing in the 2025-26 academic year, FlashAcademy® will be introduced throughout more than 30 ISP schools globally in the first phase of adoption, with the aim of providing access to all schools within the ISP network, as part of its EdTech & AI adoption strategy.

Multilingual learners at ISP will benefit from innovative, personalised English language learning, supporting stronger academic outcomes and fostering greater social connection and wellbeing through increased confidence and integration.

A strategic investment in inclusive, future-ready learning powered by intelligent EAL support

The decision to implement FlashAcademy® follows successful test-and-learn pilots across numerous ISP schools, including several of their LabSchools. On average, a 66% increase in language learning progress was recorded by students using the tool. 80% of student cohorts within the pilot progressed by at least one English language proficiency band, exceeding industry benchmarks. This was in part driven by FlashAcademy®’s ability to deliver personalised language learning journeys, tailored to each student via curriculum-aligned content in over 48 home languages, integrated speech recognition, proficiency tracking and real-time data analytics.

For educators, the platform serves as a powerful, high-impact, time-saving tool, equipping them with tailored resources, highly accurate AI-assisted assessment marking, real-time tracking and differentiated instruction.

“Every student deserves access to high-quality education, regardless of their language background,” commented Emily Porter, ISP Group Chief Learning Officer. “FlashAcademy® will help us deliver on our mission to grow the world’s most confident, curious minds, by valuing and supporting every language learner.”

Scalable innovation, local relevance

To ensure that the platform’s impact will be measurable and locally relevant, schools will be supported by ISP’s global EdTech team, Regional Multilingualism Leads and Regional Learning Directors. The team will oversee the onboarding of teachers through targeted professional development delivered through ISP’s AI powered Learning Hub, equipping them with the know-how to measure and effectively utilise learning data to enhance student experience and teaching impact.

FlashAcademy®’s dedicated success team will continue to provide support throughout the implementation phase, empowering teachers to make the most of the learning app and assessment platform, ensuring every learner has the opportunity to reach their full potential.

“We’re proud to partner with a global school group that is wholeheartedly committed to both pedagogical quality and equity,” said Veejay Lingiah, CEO of FlashAcademy®. “Our teams are aligned in their belief that technology should empower educators and unlock potential for every learner.”

As ISP continues to expand its global footprint, it remains committed to embedding innovation in the classroom and delivering a connected EdTech ecosystem that supports students, inspires teachers and improves learning outcomes.

About International Schools Partnership (ISP)

ISP is a global group of 105+ schools across 25 countries, offering high-quality British and international education for students aged 2–18. Driven by five learning pillars—Multilingualism, Academic Excellence, Life Competencies, Future Pathways and International Learning Opportunities—ISP is committed to delivering impactful, inclusive and future-focused learning.

About FlashAcademy®

FlashAcademy® is the UK’s No.1 EAL platform, used by thousands of schools to support learners with English as an Additional Language. The platform accelerates language acquisition through interactive lessons, games and AI-powered tools, enabling learners to thrive in English-speaking classrooms.