The new leaders bring a wealth of experience and expertise in Integration, AI, Media, Engineering, and Sustainability, aligning with 2PointZero's innovative and global vision.

Abu Dhabi: 2PointZero, a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC), is proud to announce the appointment of H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan as Chairman of 2PointZero and H.E. Mariam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Almheiri as CEO. This leadership team is set to steer 2PointZero towards a future of transformative global impact and progress.

With his distinguished leadership background, Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan’s ambitions align with 2PointZero's vision for delivering pioneering advancements across multiple sectors. He has shown a keen interest in the integration of AI in media, as evidenced by his involvement in discussions about AI digital assistant 'Souhaila' and the future of AI in media. His Highness's Sandhurst education underscores his strategic and leadership capabilities, vital for guiding 2PointZero's commitment to excellence and growth in these sectors.

Taking the helm as CEO is Mariam Almheiri, an esteemed Emirati with a notable career in environmental and sustainability issues. Almheiri has served as Minister of Climate Change and Environment and has been instrumental in leading the UAE's climate targets and 2050 Net Zero Strategic Initiative. Her global reach is further exemplified by her involvement with COP28, where she has played a pivotal role in promoting climate-conscious initiatives. Almheiri’s educational background in mechanical engineering and her previous roles make her an ideal leader for 2PointZero's commitment to innovation and sustainability.

"We are excited to have Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan and H.E. Mariam Almheiri join our team," said Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of International Holding Company. "Their combined expertise and leadership are key to realising our vision for 2PointZero as a leader in diverse industry verticals and a contributor to global progress."

2PointZero is a next-generation holding company with a portfolio expected to surpass $27 billion, encompassing sectors such as private equity, artificial intelligence, mining, and cryptocurrency. The company is dedicated to making a significant global impact through its innovative approach and strategic investments.

About 2PointZero

2PointZero is a next generation holding company headquartered in the UAE, pioneering advancements across a multitude of sectors. With a vision that transcends boundaries, 2PointZero is dedicated to weaving a legacy of innovation, sustainability, and global inclusivity.

Founded with the ambition to lead in financial services, investment banking, technology, AI, and more, 2PointZero unites industry leaders such as Chimera Investments, Lunate Capital, Beltone Holdings, and International Resources Holding (IRH) under one transformative umbrella. The 2PointZero portfolio, which is expected to surpass AED 100 billion in assets, reflects its commitment to excellence and strategic growth in the digital and crypto ecosystems, resource management, and beyond. As a beacon of diversified excellence, 2PointZero empowers its constituent companies to foster sustainable ecosystems, achieve technological breakthroughs, and ensure financial resilience.

About International Holding Company

IHC was founded in 1998 as part of an initiative to diversify and develop non-oil business sectors in the UAE and has grown to become the most valuable listed holding company in the Middle East with a market cap of AED 899 billion as of January 5, 2024. The company endeavors to implement sustainability, innovation, and economic diversification initiatives across what is now one of the region's largest conglomerates. IHC is included in FTSE ADX 15 Index (FADX 15), representing the top 15 largest and most liquid companies on the ADX.

IHC has a clear objective of enhancing its portfolio through acquisitions, strategic investments, and business combinations. Comprising more than 500 subsidiaries and over 107,000 employees, IHC seeks to expand and diversify its holdings across a growing number of sectors, including Asset management, Healthcare, Real Estate and Construction, Marine and Dredging, IT and Communications, Financial Services, Food Production and Service, Utilities, and Services.

With a core strategy to enhance shareholder value and achieve growth, IHC drives operational synergies and maximizes cost efficiencies across all verticals – it also continues to evaluate investment opportunities through direct ownership and entering partnerships in the UAE and abroad. As the world changes and new opportunities arise, IHC remains focused on resilience, innovation, and redefining the marketplace for itself, its clients, and its partners.

