ECITB Global’s International Health and Safety Passport (IHSP) has been delivered in Iraq for the first time thanks to the development of the Basra Technical Training Centre (BTTC).

A cohort of 15 learners completed the IHSP Foundation health and safety course in the southern Iraqi city as part of a five-month pilot construction training programme.

The training programme covered a range of Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB) accredited courses, including electrical, pipefitting and welding disciplines.

The BTTC, developed by Wood Al Majal, is a cutting-edge facility in Basra, Iraq, aimed at advancing training for both local Iraqis and expatriates in the oil and gas sector.

The centre, situated in the Al Majal Business Park, North Rumaila, offers a comprehensive range of high-quality, internationally accredited (ECITB) and non-accredited programmes in management, process operations, construction, construction management and maintenance.

The BTTC will advance training and development opportunities for local Iraqis to support the growing number of regional energy projects, providing training programmes to international and national oil companies operating in Iraq to contribute to the development of the local workforce.

Wood Al Majal will support learners to secure future employment on completion of their training, in the oil and gas and energy sectors.

Shaun Dewar, Senior Vice President of Operations, Middle East and Africa at Wood, and Ali Jaffar, President and CEO of Al Majal, said: “The BTTC is a key part of our strategy to invest in and develop a sustainable energy workforce in Iraq, providing skills development opportunities for both new entrants and existing industry professionals.

“We believe a safe, well-trained workforce is key to the success of the energy industry in Iraq and this underlines our commitment to the region’s long-term growth.”

Helping increase site safety across the world

Learners at the BTTC will complete the ECITB’s level two International Competence: Engineering Construction (ICE) vocational programme in electrical installation, pipefitting and welding.

The pilot cohort of 15 completed their IHSP safety training, before being presented with their certificates in March 2025.

The International Health and Safety Passport (IHSP) ensures that individuals possess a recognised level of health and safety knowledge and awareness to work on engineering and construction sites worldwide.

The IHSP is an international version of the CCNSG Safety Passport, the UK’s engineering construction industry safety card, and evidences a card holder’s ability to work safely on sites across a multitude of industry sectors.

Suitable for all members of the workforce, the IHSP helps to reduce accidents on sites and is transferrable between countries and regions.

ECITB Head of Commercial Tristan Kemp said: “As the international division of the ECITB, ECITB Global works with more than 60 licensed training providers across 23 countries worldwide to deliver internationally recognised training and qualifications in key engineering construction industry skills and health and safety programmes.

“We are committed to upskilling workforces and helping to increase site safety in all the countries in which we operate. This includes Iraq, where our International Health and Safety Passport will contribute to reduced accident rates in the country.”

Wood Al Majal worked with Southern Technical University in Iraq to select students for the IHSP course and pilot programme.

Wood’s Billy Pitts is BTTC Centre Supervisor and delivered the IHSP course. On the first cohort, he said: “The candidates were enthusiastic and keen to learn. They were varied in age, experience and came from a diverse range of backgrounds.

“The International Health and Safety Passport is a good starting place to deliver the fundamentals of health and safety as we look to develop a pool of qualified technicians in the country.

“The programme is about our corporate social responsibility and championing health and safety in Iraq to help raise the standard in industry. It is available to all national and international oil companies operating in Iraq through the BTTC.”

Find out more about the International Health and Safety Passport at https://www.ecitb.com/ecitb-global-courses-and-qualifications/ihsp/